Apple TV+ Receives 25 Daytime Emmy Nominations

Apple TV+ has received an additional 19 Daytime Emmy Award nominations in the Children’s & Animation and Lifestyle categories, in addition to the previously announced six nominations in craft categories, bringing the tally to 25 total nominations this year. The Daytime Emmy Awards recognize outstanding achievement in daytime television programming and the winners of these categories will be announced by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences at virtual ceremonies on July 17 and July 18, 2021.

In just its second year of eligibility, Apple TV+ earned Daytime Emmy Award nominations for “Long Way Up” (3), “Ghostwriter” (9), “Helpsters” (4), “Stillwater” (4), “Helpsters Help You” (1) and “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth” (4). These nominations include Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series for “Stillwater,” Outstanding Special Class Daytime Animated Program for “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program for “Long Way Up,” and Outstanding Short Form Children’s Program for “Helpsters Help You.”

This year’s nominations follow last year’s landmark Daytime Emmy Award wins for Apple TV+. After earning the Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Programming for “Ghostwriter,” as well as Outstanding Single Camera Editing for “Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10,” Apple TV+ became the first streaming service to win Daytime Emmys in its first year of eligibility.

Apple Original series has secured Daytime Emmy Award nominations in the following categories:

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Fiction Series for Isaac Arellanes for “Ghostwriter”

Outstanding Writing Team for Daytime Fiction Program for “Ghostwriter”

Outstanding Directing Team for Daytime Fiction Program for “Ghostwriter”

Outstanding Cinematography for “Ghostwriter”

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series for “Stillwater”

Outstanding Writing Team for a Preschool Animated Program for “Stillwater”

Outstanding Directing Team for a Preschool Animated Program for “Stillwater”

Outstanding Editing for a Preschool Animated Program for “Stillwater”

Outstanding Special Class Daytime Animated Program for “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth”

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Animated Program for “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth”

Outstanding Editing for a Daytime Animated Program for “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth”

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Daytime Animated Program for “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth”

Outstanding Limited Performance in a Children’s Program for Derek Gaines in “Helpsters”

Outstanding Directing Team for a Preschool, Children’s or Family Viewing Program for “Helpsters”

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for “Helpsters”

Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program for “Long Way Up”

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for “Long Way Up”

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Editing for “Long Way Up”

Outstanding Short Form Children’s Program for “Helpsters Help You”

“Ghostwriter” and “Stillwater” were also previously nominated for a combined six craft awards.

Apple Original films, documentaries and series have now been honored with 117 wins and 408 awards nominations in 18 months.

“Ghostwriter” is a reimagining of the 1992 hit series from Sesame Workshop. In its second season, the series’ young heroes work to save their bookstore and discover the true identity of the Ghostwriter while introducing audiences to fresh tales like “Malia and the Magic Paintbrush” and “The Cobalt Mask,” and familiar literary characters including Dr. Watson of “Sherlock Holmes” fame. Academy Award-winning and DGA Award-nominated Luke Matheny is the writer and director of the series, with PGA-nominated Andrew Orenstein serving as showrunner. Sesame Workshop’s executive vice president of Creative and Production Kay Wilson Stallings is executive producer. “Ghostwriter” is produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment.

“Stillwater” is a beautifully engaging animated series for kids and families about mindfulness. Since its launch, “Stillwater” has earned an Annie Award nomination and has charmed young viewers with its tales of friendship, providing kids with a new perspective on the world around them.

“Stillwater” is based on the Scholastic book series “Zen Shorts” by Jon J Muth and is produced by Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment. The series centers on siblings Karl, Addy and Michael, who are typical kids with typical kid challenges – meaning that sometimes even the smallest things can feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor. Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater gives the children a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges. Stillwater also brings newfound fun and adventure for the three, opening their eyes to the quiet wonders of the world around them and guiding them to their place within it.

The series is executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, Jef Kaminsky and Rob Hoegee and features the voice talents of James Sie, Eva Binder, Tucker Chandler and Judah Mackey.

“Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth” is a television event based on the New York Times Bestselling Book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers. The animated short film features a star-studded voice cast including Academy Award and Golden Globe-winning Meryl Streep, Emmy Award-winning and BAFTA-nominated Chris O’Dowd, SAG Award nominee and Critics’ Choice Award-winning Jacob Tremblay, and Oscar nominee Ruth Negga.

The captivating, animated family film follows a precocious 7-year-old (voiced by Tremblay) who, over the course of Earth Day, learns about the wonders of the planet from his parents (voiced by O’Dowd and Negga) — and from a mysterious exhibit at the aptly titled Museum of Everything. Meryl Streep narrates.

From the multi-BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning, Oscar-nominated independent animation studio Studio AKA, the 36-minute film is written by BAFTA Award-winning Philip Hunt (“Ah Pook is Here,” “Lost and Found”) and Academy Award-winning Luke Matheny (“God of Love,” “Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street,” “Ghostwriter”); directed by Hunt, and executive produced by Academy Award-nominated and BAFTA Award-winning Sue Goffe (“A Morning Stroll,” “Varmints,” “Lost and Found,” “Hey Duggee”), Hunt and renowned author Oliver Jeffers (“Here We Are,” “Lost and Found,” “The Day the Crayons Quit”). Alex Somers (“How to Train Your Dragon,” “Captain Fantastic”) is the music composer.

“Helpsters” is a live-action preschool series from the makers of “Sesame Street,” which follows Cody and the Helpsters, a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Preschoolers discover the power of teamwork with the engaging and encouraging Helpsters, while absorbing important lessons in pre-coding skills, self-confidence, collaboration, effective communication and much more. Cody and “Helpsters” are called “positive, colorful, tuneful and educational,” by the Parents’ Choice Foundation. “Helpsters” is created by Emmy Award-winning and Parents’ Choice Gold Medal-winning Tim McKeon (“Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends: Destination Imagination,” “Odd Squad”), who is also showrunner of the series, and is executive produced by McKeon and creative executive Kay Wilson Stallings.

“Helpsters Help You” is a series of six shorts from the makers of “Sesame Street.” Starring Cody, the enthusiastic leader of the Helpsters, and produced in partnership with Sesame Workshop, each mini-episode streamed for free exclusively on Apple TV+, and was created to provide emotional support for preschoolers and parents living in the time of COVID-19. Each “Helpsters Help You” short is broadcast from inside the Helpsters’ shop, and features Cody giving out helpful tips and songs. In the first episode, Cody wants to visit her favorite tree but the park is closed, so she makes a new plan. With families around the world spending more time at home, Apple is featuring curated collections of free shows, movies, music, podcasts, books, apps and games for families and kids of all ages. These collections have been created to help parents educate and entertain their kids and to assist teachers who are exploring creative ways to facilitate remote learning. “Helpsters Help You” is inspired by Apple’s Parents’ Choice and Common Sense Media Award-winning series “Helpsters.”

Starring and executive produced by Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman, “Long Way Up” reunites the best friends after more than a decade since their last motorbike adventure around the world. Covering 13,000 miles over 100 days through 16 border crossings and 13 countries – starting from the city of Ushuaia at the tip of South America – Ewan and Charley journey through the glorious and underexposed landscapes of South and Central America in their most challenging expedition to date, using cutting-edge technology on the backs of their prototype electric Harley-Davidsons in order to contribute to the sustainability of the planet. Also joining them are their longtime collaborators, directors David Alexanian and Russ Malkin, who follow them in their electric Rivians.