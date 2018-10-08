Apple Supports Digital Student ID Cards

Students at three major universities will be among the first to be able to use their iPhone and Apple Watch to get around on and off campus. At Duke University and the Universities of Alabama and Oklahoma, students can now add their ID card to Apple Wallet and use it to pay quickly and easily for laundry, coffee or lunch, and even get into their dorms, the gym or the school library.

“iPhone and Apple Watch have brought us into a new era of mobility, helping to transform everyday experiences,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Internet Services. “When we launched Apple Pay, we embarked on a goal to replace the physical wallet. By adding transit, loyalty cards and contactless ticketing we have expanded the capabilities of Wallet beyond payments, and we’re now thrilled to be working with campuses on adding contactless student ID cards to bring customers even more easy, convenient and secure experiences.”

With access to the dorm, dining hall, gym, library and campus events using only their iPhone or Apple Watch, students can now leave their physical wallets behind. Paying for supplies at the bookstore, for laundry or off campus for a meal has never been easier. Simply hold iPhone or Apple Watch near the reader anywhere physical student ID cards are accepted on and off campus.

Apple has launched the ID program with Duke University, the University of Alabama, and the University of Oklahoma beginning this month. The company says Johns Hopkins, Santa Clara and Temple Universities will add the capability by the end of this school year.

Apple CEO Tim Cook received an MBA from Duke University.