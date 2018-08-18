Apple Stock Hits Another High

How high can it go?

Shares in Apple hit another all-time high Friday, surging $4.26 or 2% to close at $217.58. News that Berkshire Hathaway holds a 5% stake in the company and wants to buy more shares helped drive Apple stock higher this week.

Apple now has a market cap of $1,048 trillion. Its shares are up 28.5% year-to-date and 38% over the past year.

No other company in American history has broken the $1 trillion stock market cap. Amazon.com, though, is not far behind with a value of $907.9 billion.

The company pays a dividend quarterly with an annual yield of 1.34% based on Friday’s close.