Apple Stock Closes at All-Time High

Shares in Apple Inc. closed at an all-time high Friday, rising $4.39 to end the trading day at $172.50.

Apple now has a market capitalization of over $891 billion. It remains the most valuable company in the world and closing in to become the first trillion dollar company.

Apple stock is up over 48% year-to-date and continues to move higher following strong earnings report on Thursday and the debut of highly anticipated iPhone X smartphone. The iPhone X went on sale in the U.S. and 55 countries this morning to lines of excited fans.

The company is expecting a big holiday season with the recently released iPhone X and iPhone 8 and 8 Plus smartphones. Also, the new version of Apple Watch was released.