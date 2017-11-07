Apple Shares Hit Another All-Time High

Shares in Apple Inc. continued to reach another high. Apple (AAPL) shares were up $1.75 to close at $174.25 on nearly 34.3 million shares trade Monday, another all-time high.

Continued optimism abounds for the company which just released the new iPhone X smartphone to lines around the world in 55 countries.

Apple now has a stock market capitalization of over $894 billion and remains the most valuable company in the world.

Apple announced Monday it will raise $7 billion in bonds to fund future stock buybacks and dividends.