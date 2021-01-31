Apple Sets Record for Quarterly Revenue

CUPERTINO — The Christmas season was very bright for Apple. The company reported financial results for its fiscal 2021 first quarter ended December 26, 2020 with all-time record revenue of $111.4 billion, up 21 percent year over year. International sales accounted for 64 percent of the quarter’s revenue.

iPhone sales led the way with new models of the iPhone 12 generating $65.5 billion in total sales in the fourth quarter. Sales were also up for iMacs, iPads, wearables including the Apple Watch and Apple services.

Apple got a big boost from sales in China, which were up $7.8 billion from the previous year to $21.3 billion in the quarter.

“This quarter for Apple wouldn’t have been possible without the tireless and innovative work of every Apple team member worldwide,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We’re gratified by the enthusiastic customer response to the unmatched line of cutting-edge products that we delivered across a historic holiday season.”

“Our December quarter business performance was fueled by double-digit growth in each product category, which drove all-time revenue records in each of our geographic segments and an all-time high for our installed base of active devices,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “These results helped us generate record operating cash flow of $38.8 billion. We also returned over $30 billion to shareholders during the quarter as we maintain our target of reaching a net cash neutral position over time.”

Apple’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.205 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on February 11, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 8, 2021.