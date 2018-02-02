Apple Sells 77.3 Million iPhones in Quarter

Apple reported first quarter earnings for the period ending December 30, 2017 and had sales of 77.3 million iPhones worldwide, generating $61.5 billion in revenue. Total company revenues were $88.3 billion, a 13% increase from a year ago. Net income was an impressive $20.0 billion.

Sales included the new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and high-end iPhone X. Quarterly revenue was an all-time high for Apple.

Apple sold 13.1 million iPads in the quarter, up 1%. Mac sales were 5.1 million, down 5% from last year.