Apple Reports Third Quarter Results

Revenue up 11 percent and EPS up 18 percent to new June quarter records

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apple® today announced financial results for its fiscal 2020 third quarter ended June 27, 2020. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $59.7 billion, an increase of 11 percent from the year-ago quarter, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.58, up 18 percent. International sales accounted for 60 percent of the quarter’s revenue.

“ Apple’s record June quarter was driven by double-digit growth in both Products and Services and growth in each of our geographic segments,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “ In uncertain times, this performance is a testament to the important role our products play in our customers’ lives and to Apple’s relentless innovation. This is a challenging moment for our communities, and, from Apple’s new $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative to a new commitment to be carbon neutral by 2030, we’re living the principle that what we make and do should create opportunity and leave the world better than we found it.”

“ Our June quarter performance was strong evidence of Apple’s ability to innovate and execute during challenging times,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “ The record business results drove our active installed base of devices to an all-time high in all of our geographic segments and all major product categories. We grew EPS by 18 percent and generated operating cash flow of $16.3 billion during the quarter, a June quarter record for both metrics.”

Apple’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.82 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on August 13, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 10, 2020.

The Board of Directors has also approved a four-for-one stock split to make the stock more accessible to a broader base of investors. Each Apple shareholder of record at the close of business on August 24, 2020 will receive three additional shares for every share held on the record date, and trading will begin on a split-adjusted basis on August 31, 2020.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about the Company’s expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; anticipated revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, other income/(expense), and tax rate; plans for return of capital; the four-for-one stock split; and the commitment to be carbon neutral by 2030. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price; the effect of global and regional economic conditions on the Company’s business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the effect that shifts in the mix of products and services and in the geographic, currency, or channel mix, component cost increases, increases in the cost of acquiring and delivering content for the Company’s services, price competition, or the introduction of new products or services, including new products or services with higher cost structures, could have on the Company’s gross margin; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company’s products, including cellular network carriers and other resellers; the risk of write-downs on the value of inventory and other assets and purchase commitment cancellation risk; the continued availability on acceptable terms, or at all, of certain components, services, and new technologies essential to the Company’s business, including components and technologies that may only be available from single or limited sources; the dependency of the Company on manufacturing and logistics services provided by third parties, many of which are located outside of the US and which may affect the quality, quantity, or cost of products manufactured or services rendered to the Company; the effect of product and services design and manufacturing defects on the Company’s financial performance and reputation; the dependency of the Company on third-party intellectual property and digital content, which may not be available to the Company on commercially reasonable terms or at all; the dependency of the Company on support from third-party software developers to develop and maintain software applications and services for the Company’s products; the impact of unfavorable legal proceedings, such as a potential finding that the Company has infringed on the intellectual property rights of others; the impact of complex and changing laws and regulations worldwide, which expose the Company to potential liabilities, increased costs, and other adverse effects on the Company’s business; the ability of the Company to manage risks associated with the Company’s retail stores; the ability of the Company to manage risks associated with the Company’s investments in new business strategies and acquisitions; the impact on the Company’s business and reputation from information technology system failures, network disruptions, or losses or unauthorized access to, or release of, confidential information; the ability of the Company to comply with laws and regulations regarding data protection; the continued service and availability of key executives and employees; political events, international trade disputes, war, terrorism, natural disasters, public health issues, and other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, the Company’s products; financial risks, including risks relating to currency fluctuations, credit risks, and fluctuations in the market value of the Company’s investment portfolio; and changes in tax rates and exposure to additional tax liabilities. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s business and financial results is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” and “ Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 Net sales: Products $ 46,529 $ 42,354 $ 170,598 $ 162,354 Services 13,156 11,455 39,219 33,780 Total net sales (1) 59,685 53,809 209,817 196,134 Cost of sales: Products 32,693 29,473 116,089 109,758 Services 4,312 4,109 13,461 12,297 Total cost of sales 37,005 33,582 129,550 122,055 Gross margin 22,680 20,227 80,267 74,079 Operating expenses: Research and development 4,758 4,257 13,774 12,107 Selling, general and administrative 4,831 4,426 14,980 13,667 Total operating expenses 9,589 8,683 28,754 25,774 Operating income 13,091 11,544 51,513 48,305 Other income/(expense), net 46 367 677 1,305 Income before provision for income taxes 13,137 11,911 52,190 49,610 Provision for income taxes 1,884 1,867 7,452 8,040 Net income $ 11,253 $ 10,044 $ 44,738 $ 41,570 Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.61 $ 2.20 $ 10.25 $ 8.92 Diluted $ 2.58 $ 2.18 $ 10.16 $ 8.86 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 4,312,573 4,570,633 4,362,571 4,660,175 Diluted 4,354,788 4,601,380 4,404,695 4,691,759 (1) Net sales by reportable segment: Americas $ 27,018 $ 25,056 $ 93,858 $ 87,592 Europe 14,173 11,925 51,740 45,342 Greater China 9,329 9,157 32,362 32,544 Japan 4,966 4,082 16,395 16,524 Rest of Asia Pacific 4,199 3,589 15,462 14,132 Total net sales $ 59,685 $ 53,809 $ 209,817 $ 196,134 (1) Net sales by category: iPhone $ 26,418 $ 25,986 $ 111,337 $ 109,019 Mac 7,079 5,820 19,590 18,749 iPad 6,582 5,023 16,927 16,624 Wearables, Home and Accessories 6,450 5,525 22,744 17,962 Services 13,156 11,455 39,219 33,780 Total net sales $ 59,685 $ 53,809 $ 209,817 $ 196,134

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and par value) June 27,

2020 September 28,

2019 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,383 $ 48,844 Marketable securities 59,642 51,713 Accounts receivable, net 17,882 22,926 Inventories 3,978 4,106 Vendor non-trade receivables 14,193 22,878 Other current assets 10,987 12,352 Total current assets 140,065 162,819 Non-current assets: Marketable securities 100,592 105,341 Property, plant and equipment, net 35,687 37,378 Other non-current assets 41,000 32,978 Total non-current assets 177,279 175,697 Total assets $ 317,344 $ 338,516 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 35,325 $ 46,236 Other current liabilities 35,005 37,720 Deferred revenue 6,313 5,522 Commercial paper and repurchase agreements 11,166 5,980 Term debt 7,509 10,260 Total current liabilities 95,318 105,718 Non-current liabilities: Term debt 94,048 91,807 Other non-current liabilities 55,696 50,503 Total non-current liabilities 149,744 142,310 Total liabilities 245,062 248,028 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.00001 par value: 12,600,000 shares authorized; 4,283,939 and 4,443,236 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 48,696 45,174 Retained earnings 24,136 45,898 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (550) (584) Total shareholders’ equity 72,282 90,488 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 317,344 $ 338,516

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In millions) Nine Months Ended June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning balances $ 50,224 $ 25,913 Operating activities: Net income 44,738 41,570 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash generated by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,354 9,368 Share-based compensation expense 5,105 4,569 Deferred income tax expense/(benefit) 182 (38) Other (94) (340) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 5,149 9,013 Inventories 10 496 Vendor non-trade receivables 8,685 13,483 Other current and non-current assets (6,760) 693 Accounts payable (10,787) (19,804) Deferred revenue 1,649 (776) Other current and non-current liabilities 3,867 (8,753) Cash generated by operating activities 60,098 49,481 Investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (96,606) (21,902) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 54,865 26,783 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 39,760 49,516 Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment (5,525) (7,718) Payments made in connection with business acquisitions, net (1,473) (611) Purchases of non-marketable securities (210) (632) Proceeds from non-marketable securities 58 1,526 Other (689) (268) Cash generated by/(used in) investing activities (9,820) 46,694 Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 430 391 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (3,234) (2,626) Payments for dividends and dividend equivalents (10,570) (10,640) Repurchases of common stock (55,171) (49,453) Proceeds from issuance of term debt, net 10,635 — Repayments of term debt (12,629) (5,500) Proceeds from/(Repayments of) commercial paper, net 31 (2,026) Proceeds from repurchase agreements 5,165 — Other (120) (83) Cash used in financing activities (65,463) (69,937) Increase/(Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (15,185) 26,238 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending balances $ 35,039 $ 52,151 Supplemental cash flow disclosure: Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 8,410 $ 11,795 Cash paid for interest $ 2,275 $ 2,563

