Apple Reports Record June Quarter

CUPERTINO — Apple, the world’s most valuable company, has reported financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended June 26, 2021. The Company posted a June quarter record revenue of $81.4 billion, up 36 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.30.

Sales were led, of course, by the iPhone which generated $39.5 billion in sales, up from $26.4 billion a year ago. Mac sales were $8.2 billion in the quarter, up from $7.0 billion a year ago. iPad sales were also up to $7.3 billion, up from $6.5 billion last year.

Apple profits were an amazing $21.7 billion in the quarter adding to the tech giant’s whopping $194 billion in total cash and marketable securities.

“This quarter, our teams built on a period of unmatched innovation by sharing powerful new products with our users, at a time when using technology to connect people everywhere has never been more important,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We’re continuing to press forward in our work to infuse everything we make with the values that define us — by inspiring a new generation of developers to learn to code, moving closer to our 2030 environment goal, and engaging in the urgent work of building a more equitable future.”

“Our record June quarter operating performance included new revenue records in each of our geographic segments, double-digit growth in each of our product categories, and a new all-time high for our installed base of active devices,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “We generated $21 billion of operating cash flow, returned nearly $29 billion to our shareholders during the quarter, and continued to make significant investments across our business to support our long-term growth plans.”

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on August 12, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 9, 2021.