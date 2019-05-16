Apple Releases New TV App in 100 Countries

Apple has released the all-new version of its Apple TV app, which brings together subscription TV channels and iTunes videos into one app.

The Apple TV app is now available in over 100 countries across iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and select Samsung smart TVs.

Users will need to update to the free iOS 12.3 and tvOS 12.3 software update to get the Apple TV app.

In the US, Apple TV channels include popular services such as HBO, Starz, SHOWTIME, Smithsonian Channel, EPIX, Tastemade and new services like MTV Hits, with more to be added over time around the world. A subscription fee is required for each channel.

The TV app will be home to Apple’s new TV Plus streaming service that will launch this fall. No pricing has been released yet by the company.

Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using just their Apple ID and password. Subscribers can watch and download shows and movies both online and offline, making the Apple TV app the first and only place where HBO subscribers can download movies and shows such as “Game of Thrones” for offline viewing.

Also available, users worldwide can enjoy personalized recommendations of shows and movies from more than 150 video apps and streaming services and over 100,000 iTunes movies and TV shows, including the largest collection of 4K HDR titles available to browse, buy or rent — all within the new Apple TV app. The Watch Now section features Up Next, where users can quickly find and watch their favorites with activity synced across devices, as well as explore expertly curated collections based on a secure and comprehensive understanding of users’ viewing interests.

There is also a new, dedicated Kids section, highlighting handpicked shows and movies for kids of all ages, alongside the Sports section that makes it easy to find games and receive notifications about favorite teams and leagues. Additionally, customers can find their purchased movies and shows from iTunes in the redesigned Library tab, now organized by Recently Added, Downloaded, Genres and more.