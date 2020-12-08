Apple News

Apple Releases $549 AirPods Max Headphones

Posted on Author Joseph Shieh

CUPERTINO — Apple has introduced new headphones priced at $549 just in time for the holidays. AirPods Max are wireless headphones that feature an over-ear design with high-fidelity sound. AirPods Max combine a custom acoustic design, H1 chips, and advanced software to power computational audio for a listening experience with Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and spatial audio.

AirPods Max come in five colors, including space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink, and are available to order starting today in the U.S. and 25 countries, with availability beginning Tuesday, December 15.

“AirPods are the most popular headphones in the world, beloved for their effortless setup, incredible sound quality, and iconic design. With AirPods Max, we are bringing that magical AirPods experience to a stunning over-ear design with high-fidelity audio,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “The custom acoustic design, combined with powerful H1 chips, and advanced software enable AirPods Max to use computational audio to wirelessly deliver the ultimate personal listening experience.”

AirPods Max feature a 40-mm Apple-designed dynamic driver that provides rich, deep bass, accurate mid-ranges, and crisp, clean high-frequency extension so every note can be heard. A unique dual neodymium ring magnet motor allows AirPods Max to maintain total harmonic distortion of less than 1 percent across the entire audible range, even at maximum volume.

AirPods Max feature up to 20 hours of battery life with high-fidelity audio, talk time, or movie playback with Active Noise Cancellation and spatial audio enabled.

AirPods Max are available to order now for $549 in the US and more than 25 other countries and regions. AirPods Max will begin shipping on Tuesday, December 15.

