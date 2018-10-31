Apple Refreshes iPad Pro, Mac Mini, MacBook Air

At a special event in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled new versions of the company’s iPad Pro, Mac Mini and MacBook Air.

The all-new iPad Pro features 11-inch and 12.9-inch Liquid Retina displays to the edges of iPad Pro and integrates Face ID to securely unlock iPad with just a glance. The tablets use Apple’s next generation A12X Bionic chip and are both thinner than previous models. The larger iPad Pro is 25% thinner than the previous Pro model.

A second-generation Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and wirelessly charges at the same time. A new touch sensor built onto Apple Pencil detects taps, introducing an entirely new way to interact within apps. The new Smart Keyboard Folio features a streamlined design that’s adjustable for added versatility.

The new iPad Pro, Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio are available to order starting today and in stores starting Wednesday, November 7.

The 11-inch version is priced at $799 and starts at $999 for the 12.9-inch version.

The second generation Apple Pencil for the new iPad Pro will be available for $129 (US). The new Smart Keyboard Folio for the new iPad Pro is available in space gray for $179 (US) for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $199 (US) for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with layouts for over 30 languages, including simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese and Spanish.

Apple also unveiled a new version of its Mac Mini desktop computer, which hasn’t been updated by the company since 2014. Apple says its latest Mini is five times faster than the old one and features quad- and 6-core 8th-generation Intel Core processors with Turbo Boost Speeds up to 4.6GHz.

The new Mini is priced at $799, which is $300 higher than the previous entry-level version. This is Apple’s cheapest desktop computer but also requires an external monitor.

“Mac mini is loved by customers for its ability to be used in incredibly diverse environments — from casual desktop use, to live professional performances, to multiple Mac mini computers powering through video renderings and compiling software code, to racks of thousands in giant app build farms — anywhere a small-but-mighty Mac is needed to get the job done,” said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Mac mini customers are going to flip over the new Mac mini. It has more than five times the performance, up to 6-core desktop-class processors, an Apple T2 Security Chip, faster memory up to 64GB, high-performance all-flash storage, and is packed with advanced ports including four Thunderbolt 3, two USB-A, HDMI video, audio and Ethernet up to 10Gbps. All of this power is packed into the same size enclosure as before, perfect for customers updating or creating all-new installations where Mac mini is the ideal solution.”

Apple also introduced an all-new MacBook Air, bringing a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, the latest processors and an even more portable design to Apple’s entry-level notebook. The new MacBook Air is available in three finishes — gold, space gray and silver.

MacBook Air also features the third-generation Apple-designed keyboard for more precise and responsive typing. Each key is individually backlit using low-power LEDs for more accurate illumination.

The new MacBook Air takes up 17 percent less volume, is 10 percent thinner measuring just .61 inches at its thickest point, and at just 2.75 pounds is a quarter pound lighter than the previous generation.

The Air is priced at $1,199, which is $200 more than the previous version.