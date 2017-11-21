Apple Opens Visitor Center at New Campus

Apple has opened a visitors center for tourists checking out its new spaceship headquarters in Cupertino.

The Apple Park Visitor Center opened last Friday morning, welcoming neighbors and guests from surrounding areas to experience Apple Park’s innovations. The Visitor Center is a uniquely designed architectural extension of the new campus with similar aesthetics in staircases, stone walls and terrazzo floors. The Visitor Center’s cantilevered carbon fiber roof appears to float and is only supported by stone clad cores and no other extraneous columns for support.

Hours for the Visitor Center are: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday to Friday; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday; 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The Center invites guests to explore Apple Park in an immersive and engaging way, a 3-D model of the campus is brought to life by augmented reality technology. Visitors can learn about the world’s largest naturally ventilated building and view one of the largest on-site solar energy installations in the world. Visitors can also choose to lift the entire roof off the building to peek inside to the collaborative office pod layout.

Guests are also welcome to make their way upstairs to the roof terrace for beautiful views of the main building and some of the 9,000 native and drought resistant trees on the grounds. As they return to the first floor they are invited to visit the cafe surrounded by olive trees or the store with Apple’s full range of products and exclusive Apple and Apple Park branded merchandise.

The Visitor Center is part of Apple’s new headquarters campus which cost a reported $5 billion to build. The address for the center is 10600 North Tantau Avenue in Cupertino.