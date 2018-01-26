Apple Opening First Korea Store Saturday

Apple will open its first ever store in South Korea Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Garosugil neighborhood of Seoul, the nation’s capital.

Located south of the Han River, in the heart of the Gangnam area, the new Apple store’s 25-foot glass facade invites visitors in from the tree-lined street, where interior trees mirror those outside, blurring the lines between the street and store.

“We’re thrilled to open a new home for our customers in the vibrant city of Seoul and we look forward to continuing to grow in Korea,” said Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “Our stores are gathering places for the community where everyone is welcome to connect, learn and create.”

The store features Apple’s full line of products and a curated collection of accessories. Lining each side of the store are Avenues, inspired by window displays along a shopping street, which have interactive displays for visitors to get hands-on with third-party products and accessories dedicated to music, home, coding and more. Through the Apple Store app, customers can also explore products, shop and register for Today at Apple sessions.

The Apple store will employ 140 people.