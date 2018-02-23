Apple Opening First Austria Store

Apple Kärntner Straße, the company’s first store in Austria, is opening Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in the heart of Vienna. Nestled on the famous pedestrian shopping street between St. Stephen’s Cathedral and the Vienna State Opera, the store’s 150 employees will invite visitors to experience the creative sessions and services offered in Apple Stores around the world.

Vienna is the capital and largest city in Austria with a metro population of 2.6 million. Apple now has over 500 retail stores worldwide.

“We can’t wait to join the bustling city of Vienna, a European crossroads so rich in history and culture,” said Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “Apple Kärntner Straße brings the best of Apple together with our products, services and educational programs. Everyone is welcome to connect, be inspired to learn, and unlock their creativity.”

Designed with the original heritage building in mind, the two-level store features a corner entrance and reinstated exposed columns with large window openings that seamlessly connect it to the public gathering space outside. The highly knowledgeable employees together speak 44 languages and will be ready to serve international customers at Apple Kärntner Straße.

Visitors can participate in free Today at Apple sessions every day focused on photography, coding and app development, music, art and design, and more in The Forum. The diverse programs include Quick Start and How To sessions, Music Labs and Studio Hours, all led by Apple Creatives, the store’s experts in liberal arts. Interactive Photo Walks and Sketch Walks take participants outside the store to explore nearby sites in the city while learning new skills.