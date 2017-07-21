Apple Names New Director for China

Apple has named Isabel Ge Mahe vice president and managing director of Greater China. In this newly created role, Isabel will provide leadership and coordination across Apple’s China-based team. She had been Apple’s vice president of Wireless Technologies

“Apple is strongly committed to invest and grow in China, and we are thrilled that Isabel will be bringing her experience and leadership to our China team,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “She has dedicated a great deal of her time in recent years to delivering innovation for the benefit of Apple customers in China, and we look forward to making even greater contributions under her leadership.”

Isabel will assume her new role, based in Shanghai, later this summer. She will report to CEO Cook and COO Jeff Williams.

lsabel has led Apple’s wireless technologies software engineering teams for nine years, focusing on development of cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, location and motion technologies for nearly every Apple product. She has also overseen the engineering teams developing Apple Pay, HomeKit and CarPlay.

In China, she has worked closely with Apple’s R&D team and carrier partners to develop new China-specific features for iPhone and iPad, including recently announced iOS 11 features such as QR Code support, SMS fraud prevention and enabling the use of a phone number as an Apple ID.

“I’m honored to have this opportunity to represent Apple in China and work more closely with our incredibly talented team,” said Isabel. “Everyone at Apple is proud of the contributions we make to the communities where we do business, and I am looking forward to deepening our team’s connections with customers, government and businesses in China to advance innovation and sustainability.”

Born in Shenyang, Liaoning, and fluent in Mandarin, Isabel earned Bachelor and Master of Electrical Engineering degrees from Simon Fraser University in British Columbia. She holds an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley.