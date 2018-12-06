Apple Names Best of 2018

Apple has released its 2018 list of the best apps, books, music, movies, TV shows and podcasts of the year. The list was compiled by Apple Editors along with the best-selling charts of the year.

Annihilation

Black Panther

Crazy Rich Asians

Eighth Grade

Green Book*

Hereditary

Incredibles 2

Minding the Gap

A Star is Born*

Won’t You Be My Neighbor

*available for pre-order

Best TV Shows of 2018 on Apple TV App and iTunes

The Americans

Atlanta

Barry

The Expanse

The Good Fight

The Good Place

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Pose