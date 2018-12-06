Apple Names Best of 2018

Apple has released its 2018 list of the best apps, books, music, movies, TV shows and podcasts of the year. The list was compiled by Apple Editors along with the best-selling charts of the year.
Best Apps of the Year
App Trend of the Year – Self-care
Game Trend of the Year – Battle Royale-style gaming
iPhone App of the Year – Procreate Pocket
iPhone Game of the Year – Donut County
iPad App of the Year – Froggipedia
iPad Game of the Year – Gorogoa
Mac App of the Year – Pixelmator Pro
Mac Game of the Year – The Gardens Between
Apple TV App of the Year – Sweat
Apple TV Game of the Year – Alto’s Odyssey
Best Movies of 2018 on Apple TV and iTunes
Annihilation
Black Panther
Crazy Rich Asians
Eighth Grade
Green Book*
Hereditary
Incredibles 2
Minding the Gap
A Star is Born*
Won’t You Be My Neighbor
*available for pre-order
Best TV Shows of 2018 on Apple TV App and iTunes
The Americans
Atlanta
Barry
The Expanse
The Good Fight
The Good Place
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Pose
Best Music of the Year
Artist of the Year: Drake
Breakout Artist of the Year: Juice WRLD
Song of the Year: I Like It – Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny & J. Balvin
Album of the Year: Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
Best Podcasts of the Year
In The Dark
Caliphate
The Dream
Everything is Alive
Slow Burn
Dr. Death
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Bubble
Bundyville
A Very Fatal Murder
Wolverine: The Long Night
Serial
The Daily
This American Life
99% Invisible
Best Books of the Year
Book of the Year: American Marriage
Best Nonfiction: The Library Book
Best Mystery: The Witch Elm
Best Thriller: Light It Up
Best Bio/Memoir: Educated
Best Romance: Too Wilde to Wed
Best Science Fiction/Fantasy: Spinning Silver
Best Feel-Good Fiction: When Life Gives You Lululemons
Best Literary Fiction: There There
Best Young Reader Book: Harbor Me
Best Audiobooks of the Year
Audiobook of the Year: American Marriage
Best Nonfiction: 21 Lessons for the 21st Century
Best Mystery: Something in the Water
Best Thriller: Long Road to Mercy
Best Bio/Memoir: Becoming
Best Business Audiobook: Dare to Lead
Best Health, Mind, Body: Girl, Wash Your Face
Best Family Audiobook: Rebound
Best Humor: Calypso
Best Historical Fiction: The Great Alone
