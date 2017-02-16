Apple Moves WWDC Back to San Jose

CUPERTINO — Apple announced its 28th annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose from June 5-9. The conference has been held in San Francisco for the past 13 years but Apple decided to move closer to its headquarters so its engineers wouldn’t have to travel as far.

Each year during WWDC, millions of talented developers around the world learn about Apple’s breakthrough platform technologies ranging from programming languages like Swift to breakthrough developer APIs like SiriKit, HomeKit, HealthKit and CarPlay. These Apple technologies inspire developers to continue creating incredible experiences for every aspect of customers’ lives and improve the way they manage their smart homes, cars, health and more for over one billion active Apple devices.

Located just minutes from Apple’s new headquarters in Cupertino, WWDC 2017 will give developers access to more than 1,000 Apple engineers with opportunities to meet and engage with them throughout the conference.

Registration for tickets to WWDC opens Monday, March 27 at 10:00 a.m. PDT. The opportunity to buy tickets to WWDC17 will be offered by random selection. To register, you must be a member of the Apple Developer Program or Apple Developer Enterprise Program. Tickets for the conference cost $1,599.

The McEnery Convention Center will be the hub for thousands of attendees with great hotel, restaurant and entertainment options, all within walking distance. In addition to the keynote address, get-togethers, sessions and labs for developers, Apple is working with the city of San Jose and local businesses to celebrate the return of WWDC with very special experiences around San Jose throughout the week.

The conference will be live-streamed through the Apple Developer website (developer.apple.com/wwdc) and on the WWDC app for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.