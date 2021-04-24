Apple News

Apple Makes a Splash With Purple iPhone

Editor

Leave it to Apple to make adding a new color to its iPhone into a big event.

Apple this week introduced purple for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. This new color accentuates the flat aluminum edges of iPhone 12, which are color-matched to the precision-milled back glass.

It’s still the same iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini introduced last fall with identitical specs except for the purple. By the way, you can also get the iPhone 12 in other colors like blue, green, black, white, and red.

The purple iPhone 12 is available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models starting at $33.29 (US) a month for 24 months or $799 (US) before trade-in and the mini version costs $29.12 (US) a month for 24 months or $699 (US) before trade-in.

The new purple iPhone can now be pre-ordered with availability beginning Friday, April 30. Customers can also complement their iPhone with a new MagSafe Leather Case or Leather Sleeve in Deep Violet, a Silicone Case in Capri Blue, Pistachio, Cantaloupe, or Amethyst, or a Leather Wallet in Arizona.
“The incredible iPhone 12 is the most popular smartphone in the world, and the iPhone 12 family has an over 99 percent customer satisfaction rate. The new purple finish, just in time for spring, adds another bright and fun option to the lineup, and we think customers are going to love it,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “This gorgeous new color joins the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini family, which is available in five other stunning finishes, and features an advanced dual-camera system, Super Retina XDR display, improved durability, A14 Bionic — the fastest chip ever in a smartphone — great battery life, and the best 5G experience on any smartphone.”