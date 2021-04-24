Apple Makes a Splash With Purple iPhone

Leave it to Apple to make adding a new color to its iPhone into a big event.

Apple this week introduced purple for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. This new color accentuates the flat aluminum edges of iPhone 12, which are color-matched to the precision-milled back glass.

It’s still the same iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini introduced last fall with identitical specs except for the purple. By the way, you can also get the iPhone 12 in other colors like blue, green, black, white, and red.

The purple iPhone 12 is available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models starting at $33.29 (US) a month for 24 months or $799 (US) before trade-in and the mini version costs $29.12 (US) a month for 24 months or $699 (US) before trade-in.