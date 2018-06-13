Apple Launching Books App This Fall

Apple is launching a new app called Books that will debut this fall with iOS 12. Apple is launching a new app called Books that will debut this fall with iOS 12.

Apple showed off the new app at its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose last week. The new app has been entirely redesigned to make discovering and enjoying books and audiobooks effortless for iPhone and iPad users. The Apple Books app will replace iBooks with the new iOS 12.

“Apple Books will inspire a love of reading — it puts a world of books and audiobooks right at your fingertips, whether you want to dive into your favorite story for a couple of minutes or a few hours,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software & Services. “This is our biggest books redesign ever, and we hope this beautiful app inspires both customers and authors alike.”

Apple Books will also feature a prominent, dedicated Audiobooks tab for the first time, so you can listen to books at home or on the go on iPhone and iPad or in the car with CarPlay.