Apple Launching Books App This Fall

Apple is launching a new app called Books that will debut this fall with iOS 12.
Apple showed off the new app at its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose last week. The new app has been entirely redesigned to make discovering and enjoying books and audiobooks effortless for iPhone and iPad users. The Apple Books app will replace iBooks with the new iOS 12.
“Apple Books will inspire a love of reading — it puts a world of books and audiobooks right at your fingertips, whether you want to dive into your favorite story for a couple of minutes or a few hours,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software & Services. “This is our biggest books redesign ever, and we hope this beautiful app inspires both customers and authors alike.”
Apple Books will also feature a prominent, dedicated Audiobooks tab for the first time, so you can listen to books at home or on the go on iPhone and iPad or in the car with CarPlay.
The Book Store tab makes it easy to browse all that Apple Books has to offer, including Top Charts, Staff Picks, Editorial Collections, and Special Offers & Free. The new design lets you swipe between books, and makes discovering something you will love to read intuitive and fun. As you read more books from the Store, you will receive personalized recommendations based on your purchases in For You.
In the Library tab, you can peruse your full collection of books with large, easy-to-see cover art, including the books downloaded to your device and a Finished section showcasing the books you have read in the past and the date you finished them, displayed in a timeline.
The new Apple Books app launches this fall, with the Book Store available in 51 countries, and free books available in 155 countries.