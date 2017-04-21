Apple Launches New Watch With Nike

The limited edition, neutral-toned Apple Watch NikeLab maintains the features of its predecessor: deep integration with the Nike+ Run Club app, exclusive Siri commands, GPS, a two-times-brighter display and water resistance to 50 meters*, all made possible by a powerful dual-core processor and watchOS 3. ​

Apple Watch NikeLab is the ultimate style companion for those with a passion for running, whether emerging runners or marathon veterans.