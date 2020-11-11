Apple Launches ARM-Based MacBook Air, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro; Learn More at B&H

Apple News: During its special “One More Thing” live event, Apple launched its new line of ARM-based computers featuring Apple’s incredible new M1 processor.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Apple--B&H is excited to announce the arrival of Apple’s first ARM-based computers, the MacBook Air, Mac mini, and 13" MacBook Pro. Each new Mac features Apple’s new M1 chip, which was designed specifically for Mac computers and kicks off a bold new era for Apple and its computer ecosystem. As evidenced by these new Macs, that bold new era includes dramatically increased performance speed, battery life, and access to the fastest, most powerful apps in the world.

MacBook Air

The 2020 MacBook Air combines Apple’s most popular Mac notebook with its new ARM-based M1 processor. The new chip is a major performance breakthrough, enabling huge leaps in both speed and performance. Equipped with the M1, the 2020 MacBook Air features graphics that are 5x faster and CPU performance that is up to 3.5x faster.

With the 2020 MacBook Air and its ARM-based M1 processor, you’ll see performance increases across the line. Here’s a snapshot of just how much faster the new MacBook Air is compared to its predecessor:

Export photos from Lightroom 2x faster.

Export projects for the web using iMovie up to 3x faster.

Integrate 3D effects in Final Cut Pro up to 5x faster.

Play back and edit multiple streams of 4K ProRes video in Final Cut Pro without dropping a frame—that’s not even possible with the previous generation!

In addition to drastically increasing the performance speed, the new M1 chip also extends its battery life by making it more efficient. According to Apple, the 2020 MacBook Air can give you up to 18 hours on a single charge—that’s the longest battery life for a MacBook Air ever.

In terms of its other specs, the new MacBook Air shares some similarities with its predecessor, especially its design. It features a 13" Retina display with P3 wide color gamut, the now-standard scissor-switch keyboard, a 720p webcam, and Touch ID. It also includes some welcome new features like dual Thunderbolt™ ports with USB 4 support and, incredibly, there’s no fan inside, so the MacBook Air should run whisper quiet.

Mac mini

Like the MacBook Air, the new Mac mini also features Apple’s ARM-based M1 chip, and with it comes similar increases in speed and performance. According to Apple, the Mac mini offers CPU performance speeds 3x faster than its predecessor, graphics performance that is up to 6x faster, and machine learning (ML) that is up to 15x faster than its predecessor. In other words, the new Mac mini is remarkably small and incredibly fast.

And like the MacBook Air, the huge jumps in speed allow Mac mini users to maximize their workflows, regardless of the project or application. Comparing the new Mac mini with its M1 processor to its predecessor, you can:

Compile code in programs like Xcode up to 3x faster.

Render timelines in Final Cut Pro up to 6x faster.

Add up to 3x as many real-time plug-ins in Logic Pro.

And, in case your workflow is more of a “gameflow,” the new M1-powered Mac mini allows you to play graphics-intensive games with up to 4x higher frame rates.

MacBook Pro

The new ARM-based 13" MacBook Pro combines Apple’s most powerful laptop with its most powerful chip. The result is a performance powerhouse that manages to outpace its predecessor in nearly every category—an incredible feat when you consider the previous generation of MacBook Pro is one of the most powerful laptops in the world.

According to Apple, the new MacBook Pro features graphics performance that is up to 5x faster. Its ML performance is up to 11x faster. And, thanks to its vastly superior active cooling system, the new MacBook Pro can achieve higher performance speeds across the board, including faster times transcoding video, editing hi-res images, compiling code, and much more. Here’s a snapshot of some of things you can do more quickly with the new MacBook Pro:

Play back 8K ProRes video in DaVinci Resolve without dropping a single frame.

Render complex 3D titles in Final Cut Pro up to 5.9x faster.

Compile code in programs like Xcode up to 2.8x faster.

Design and edit games scenes in programs like Unity Editor up to 3.5x faster.

Like the new MacBook Air, the M1-powered MacBook Pro also boasts a big jump in battery life. According to Apple, you can get up to 17 hours of web browsing or 20 hours of video playback. If that sounds like a lot of battery, that’s because it is. In fact, if those numbers hold, that’s the longest battery life ever offered on a Mac device.

Right now, the ARM-based MacBook Pro is only available with a 13" display, but there are multiple storage and memory configurations you can choose from. You can customize and orders yours, along with the new MacBook Air and Mac mini at B&H.

