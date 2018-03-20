Apple Holding WWDC June 4-8

CUPERTINO — Apple announced it will host its 29th annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose from June 4 through June 8. The McEnery Convention Center will be home to the annual Apple creative developer community for the second straight year after moving from San Francisco’s Moscone Center.

Developers come together every year at WWDC to share unique perspectives and learn about the future of Apple’s products and services.

Every year, WWDC provides an opportunity for millions of developers to learn more about how to create new experiences across Apple’s platforms for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac and HomePod. A broad range of robust developer APIs, including SiriKit, HomeKit, HealthKit, GymKit, MusicKit, ResearchKit, and CoreML, give developers new ways to help users take command of everything from their health and homes, to how they get around, shop and learn. Last year at WWDC Apple debuted ARKit, and since then, developers with apps in every category on the App Store have embraced inventive ways to engage customers with virtual experiences overlaid in the real world.

Developers can apply for tickets from now through March 22 at 10 a.m. PDT via the WWDC website. Tickets are issued through a random selection process, and developers will be notified of application status by March 23 at 5 p.m. PDT. The cost to attend is $1,599.

Up to 350 WWDC Student Scholarships are available this year, providing students and members of all STEM organizations an opportunity to earn a free ticket to WWDC.