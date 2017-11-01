Apple Has 47% of U.S. Smartphone Market

Apple holds a commanding 47% market share of U.S. smartphones according to research by Parks Associates with Samsung second at 29%. These numbers are before the release of Apple’s new iPhone 8 and upcoming iPhone X models.

Apple and Samsung have widened their brand share lead over LG and Motorola among the installed base of smartphones in the U.S. The international firm shows that LG has fallen to just 9% of consumer-reported brand share, behind Apple (47%) and Samsung (29%).

“Samsung’s market share has held at approximately 30% of the installed smartphone base since 2015, indicating that the issues related to its Galaxy Note line last year did little to impact its market position overall,” said Kristen Hanich, Research Analyst, Parks Associates. “The new Galaxy S8 and Note 8 have sold better than their predecessors, signifying a strong consumer interest in Samsung’s premium smartphone brands. Nevertheless, Apple still has a sizeable lead in market share and maintains a tight replacement cycle.”

Parks Associates notes that Apple’s dominance is likely to continue in the coming years. According to the firm, 75% of iPhone users may upgrade over the next couple of years.

“Most Apple fans are waiting for the iPhone X,” Hanich said. “The iPhone 8 offers an attractive mix of features but doesn’t differentiate itself enough from the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 7, whereas the X has a very distinctive look. The X’s powerful on-device artificial intelligence and facial recognition abilities are also of great interest to consumers who want to buy the best available device. However, Apple’s limited production of the X may have a negative impact on upgrade rates over the next few months.”

360 View: Mobility & The App Economy, which quantifies mobile device and service usage and preferences, shows that HTC has fallen from fourth in share of the installed base at 9% in 2012 to sixth in 2017 with just 2% market share. Additional data and analysis from the research include: