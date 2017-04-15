Apple Exclusively Selling Hover Camera Drone

SAN FRANCISCO — Zero Zero Robotics has announced that its flagship flying camera, Hover Camera Passport, is now available exclusively on Apple.com and in Apple stores in five countries and regions.

Passport is breaking ground by offering customers an accessible self-flying camera, that is powered by proprietary artificial intelligence, and allows anyone to operate it out of the box in both indoor and outdoor environments.

Available on Apple.com and in Apple stores across the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom, the Hover Camera Passport Apple-exclusive bundle (US $499.95) includes a Passport, the flagship travel-friendly size flying camera, along with the essentials: two batteries, one charger, adapter and an easy-carry bag. Customers can see a demonstration of Hover Camera Passport in flight in select Apple stores and the use of the facial recognition and gesture control features.

“We’re thrilled to bring autonomous flying photography into the hands of consumers who are excited by truly innovative technology that impact their everyday lives,” said MQ Wang, Founder and CEO of Zero Zero Robotics. “We want more customers to capture their memories in a near-effortless way through breathtaking perspectives that can only be achieved through Hover Camera Passport.”

New updates to Passport’s user interface and editing capabilities are setting a new precedent for self-flying personal photography devices, as well as making this the most user-friendly flying camera drone and content sharing platform on the market to date:

Apple Video Compatibility – Passport is now compatible with Apple video editing software including iMovie and Final Cut Pro X. Now, by simply connecting your Passport to a Mac device, you can seamlessly download your photo and video content for easy sharing and editing.

– Passport is now compatible with Apple video editing software including iMovie and Final Cut Pro X. Now, by simply connecting your Passport to a Mac device, you can seamlessly download your photo and video content for easy sharing and editing. New User Interface – A brand new, more user-friendly, user interface has been integrated into the Passport and its companion app (including Owner Mode, which was announced at CES). The revolutionary update rethinks the traditional flying camera user experience and is designed to guide and educate consumers, with no prior knowledge or experience with a flying camera, on how to operate Passport out of the box.

– A brand new, more user-friendly, user interface has been integrated into the Passport and its companion app (including Owner Mode, which was announced at CES). The revolutionary update rethinks the traditional flying camera user experience and is designed to guide and educate consumers, with no prior knowledge or experience with a flying camera, on how to operate Passport out of the box. Automated Media Editing – Available via the Hover Camera App, Passport will use machine learning to instantly create bite-sized, moving clips of your moments by selecting and editing your best photos and videos to share with family and friends.

“These critical updates that make Hover Camera Passport even easier to use, will guide users to a truly out-of-the-box flying robot through Hover Camera Passport,” said MQ Wang. “Our team has been working hard to continue to give consumers the most user-friendly experience with a flying camera.”