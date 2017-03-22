Apple Drops Price on iPad to $329

CUPERTINO — Apple has updated its most popular-sized iPad, featuring a brighter 9.7-inch Retina display and new processor starting at a lower price of $329. Apple has made this the main iPad at 9.7-inches and removed the iPad Air.

Apple is looking to stem the decline in iPad sales and also get closer in price to competing Android and Amazon tablets.

Apple will begin taking orders this Friday, March 24 for the new iPad with delivery to customers and in Apple Stores arriving next week.

“iPad is the world’s most popular tablet. Customers love the large, 9.7-inch display for everything from watching TV and movies, to surfing the web, making FaceTime calls, and enjoying photos, and now it is even more affordable,” said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “New customers and anyone looking to upgrade will love this new iPad for use at home, in school, and for work, with its gorgeous Retina display, our powerful A9 chip, and access to the more than 1.3 million apps designed specifically for it.”

iPad features a Retina display with over 3.1 million pixels for stunning pictures and videos, and is enclosed in a sturdy yet thin aluminum unibody enclosure weighing just one pound for great portability and durability. The Apple-designed A9 chip with 64‑bit desktop-class architecture delivers fast processing and graphics performance for apps and games, while maintaining the same all-day battery life1 customers have come to expect from iPad.

The front- and back-facing cameras offer exceptional low-light performance and HD video recording, making it fun and easy to FaceTime with friends and family and capture unforgettable memories using the large Retina display as a viewfinder. Ultrafast wireless means connecting with iPad is quick and easy, and support for LTE cellular bands worldwide helps customers stay connected when traveling. Apple SIM makes it even easier to connect to wireless data plans right from your device when traveling in more than 140 countries and regions.

Touch ID gives iPad users a simple and secure way to unlock iPad, keep personal information private within apps and approve purchases from the App Store®, iTunes Store and iBooks Store. With Apple Pay 3 on iPad, paying for physical goods and services within apps or on a website in Safari has never been easier.

iPad comes with iOS 10, which brings more expressive and animated ways to communicate in Messages, new ways to use Siri with your favorite apps, beautifully redesigned Maps, Photos, Apple Music® and News, and the new Home app, which lets you simply and securely set up, manage and control your home all in one place. Multitasking features including Slide Over, Split View and Picture-in-Picture help you do even more.

The new iPad goes one sale Friday in the US and more than 20 countries and regions, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK. Denmark, India, Mexico, Norway, Russia, Turkey and other countries and regions will follow in April. Brazil, Taiwan and other countries and regions will follow in May.

The iPad mini 4, available in silver, gold and space gray, now offers more capacity for the same price starting at $399 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model and $529 for the 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model at Apple.com and Apple Stores.