Apple Design Awards Honors 12 Apps, Games
Apple has named the winners of its annual Apple Design Awards, celebrating 12 best-in-class apps and games from developers around the globe. Every year, Apple Design Award winners bring bold, creative, and distinctive ideas to life. Through their brilliance, vision, style, determination, and hard work, the people who design and build these award-winning apps and games inspire not only their peers in the Apple developer community, but everyone at Apple, too.
“This year’s Apple Design Award winners have redefined what we’ve come to expect from a great app experience, and we congratulate them on a well-deserved win,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “The work of these developers embodies the essential role apps and games play in our everyday lives, and serve as perfect examples of our six new award categories.”
Inclusivity
Winners in this category provide a great experience for all by supporting people from a diversity of backgrounds, abilities, and languages.
App: Voice Dream Reader
Developer: Voice Dream LLC (United States)
Voice Dream Reader is a best-in-class text-to-speech app that reads text aloud from just about any digital source, whether it’s a PDF, webpage, or ebook, in more than two dozen languages. Its adaptive features and high level of customizable settings allow anyone to choose a voice with the perfect tone, timbre, accent, and speed for an optimal reading experience.
Apple Design Awards winner for Inclusivity: Voice Dream Reader, by Voice Dream LLC
Developer: Aconite (United States)
HoloVista supports a wide variety of accessibility features, including options for motion control, text sizes, text contrast, sound, and visual effect intensity. Purposeful interactions and considerations help achieve gameplay that can be experienced and perceived in more than one way.
Delight and Fun
Developer: Pok Pok (Belgium)
Developer: The Chinese Room (United Kingdom)
“Little Orpheus” is an enjoyable platformer that brings easy controls, excellent storytelling, and a console-like experience to a casual game. Throughout its diverse variety of levels, this game packs a clever surprise at every turn while keeping things light with its comical dialogue.
Interaction
Developer: Brian Mueller, Grailr LLC (United States)
CARROT Weather is known for its humorous forecasts and unique visuals. A recent design update has brought simplicity and elegance to its experience across all Apple platforms. From witty weather projections, to a robust set of customizable widgets and a collection of useful watch faces, this app comes packed with endless entertainment.
Game: “Bird Alone”
Developer: George Batchelor (Canada)
“Bird Alone’s” explorative interactions combine gestures, haptics, parallax, and dynamic sound effects that imbue richness into its world. The game is brought to life through clever notification integration, graphics, and music that changes depending on the real-world weather, season, and time of day.
Social Impact
Developer: S/I Be My Eyes (Denmark)
Developer: ustwo games (United Kingdom)
Visuals and Graphics
Developer: Loóna Inc (Belarus)
Game: “Genshin Impact”
Developer: miHoYo Limited (China)
“Genshin Impact’s” heart-pounding battle scenes and far-reaching landscapes push the visual frontier for mobile gaming. Motion blur, shadow quality, and frame rate can be reconfigured on the fly whether players are obliterating slime monsters, summoning earthquakes, flinging lightning, or guiding the wind itself to supercharge flames and blizzards.
Innovation
Developer: Sandeep Ranade (India)
Developer: Riot Games (United States)
“League of Legends: Wild Rift” takes a complex PC game and delivers its full experience on mobile. The team at Riot Games has reimagined this beloved title from the ground up, giving players total immersion in the League of Legends universe through polished touchscreen controls that have been designed specifically for mobile, an auto-targeting system to help newcomers find their footing, mobile-exclusive camera settings, and much more.
In addition to the prestigious physical Apple Design Award, this year’s winners will receive a prize package that includes hardware for every developer to continue creating great apps and games.