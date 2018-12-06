Apple Cuts Price on iPhone XR

Apple is offering its new iPhone XR for as low as $449 with an eligible trade-in of an iPhone 7 Plus on a promotion that is featured on its homepage.

There are widespread rumors among analysts and suppliers that Apple is seeing a slowdown in iPhone sales and this could be proof since the XR model was just released October 26. The full price for the iPhone XR is $749 and Apple is promoting discounts with eligible trade-ins. Trade-in values are based on the model and condition of the phone.

Apple also began selling new iPhone XS and larger iPhone XS Max smartphones on September 26. The company is offering buyers $500 discount on these smartphones if they trade in last year’s iPhone X. The smartphones retail for $999 for the XS and $1,099 for the XS Max.

Apple sent its stock in a tizzy in November when it announced it would no longer issue quarterly sales figures for the iPhone and other Apple products. Shares in the company have dropped over 20% since then and the company went below the trillion dollar market cap level.