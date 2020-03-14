Apple Closing Stores Until March 27

Apple announced it will close all of its retail stores worldwide except for China because of the coronavirus until at least March 27.

Apple had been limiting customers at many stores this week to reduce density and had canceled its free classes.

In an ironic twist, all Apple stores in China are now open after being shutdown due to the virus which has spread around the world.

Apple said all of its hourly workers will continue to receive pay in alignment with business as usual operations. The company has alsp expanded leave policies to accommodate personal or family health circumstances created by COVID-19 — including recovering from an illness, caring for a sick loved one, mandatory quarantining, or childcare challenges due to school closures.

At all Apple offices, the company is moving to flexible work arrangements worldwide outside of Greater China. That means team members will work remotely if their job allows, and those whose work requires them to be on site should follow guidance to maximize interpersonal space. Extensive, deep cleaning will continue at all sites. In all Apple offices, the company says it will roll out new health screenings and temperature checks.

As expected, Apple also canceled the annual Worldwide Developers Conference slated for June in San Jose. However, Apple plans to move the event online sometime this summer and will release more details at a future date.