Apple, Cisco Partner on iPhone, iPad Security

Apple CEO Tim Cook made an appearance at the Cisco Live conference in Las Vegas today to help announce the Cisco Security Connector app for iPhone and iPad in the enterprise.

According to Cisco, while iOS devices are incredibly secure, organizations still need an increased level of visibility and control across all enterprise devices. Whether they’re investigating a security incident or trying to increase protection for users on the internet, visibility and control are fundamental requirements.

Expected to be released in the fall of 2017, the Cisco Security Connector is designed to deliver the deepest visibility, control, and privacy for iOS devices. The Cisco Security Connector offers organizations the most granular view of what is happening on enterprise-owned mobile devices and provides the best protection for users, anywhere they travel. With the Cisco Security Connector, businesses will now have the ability to meet risk and compliance requirements from auditors and ultimately expand iOS adoption in new ways.

The Cisco Security Connector offers security functionality from Cisco Umbrella and Cisco Clarity in a single app. It can be deployed on enterprise supervised iOS devices via a mobile device management (MDM) solution, such as the Cisco Meraki Systems Manager.

With the Cisco Security Connector, organizations gain the following: