Apple Aims iPad at Schools

CHICAGO — At an event targeting the education market in Chicago, Apple updated its entry-level iPad with support for the Apple Pencil starting at $329 with a discount at $299 for education customers.

The new 9.7-inch iPad and Apple Pencil give users the ability to be even more creative and productive, from sketching ideas and jotting down handwritten notes to marking up screenshots. The new iPad features a large Retina display, the A10 Fusion chip and advanced sensors that help deliver immersive augmented reality, and provides unmatched portability, ease of use and all-day battery life.

The iPad features a higher-resolution touch sensor that enables Apple Pencil support. First introduced for iPad Pro, Apple Pencil is now available to even more customers with the entry-level iPad.

Apple also unveiled a new app called Schoolwork that helps teachers create assignments, see student progress and tap into the power of apps in the classroom. Schoolwork builds on the success of Apple’s Classroom app, which is used in schools around the world to help integrate iPad into the classroom. Schoolwork and Classroom are designed to help teachers and administrators get the most out of integrating Apple technology into schools.

But Google’s Chromebooks now control an estimated 60% of the education market and Apple hasn’t reduced the prices of its laptops to compete. Chromebooks under different manufacturers can be bought for under $200 with keyboard while Apple laptops start at $849 for education users. The iPad only has a virtual keyboard.

“iPad is our vision for the future of computing and hundreds of millions of people around the world use it every day at work, in school and for play. This new 9.7-inch iPad takes everything people love about our most popular iPad and makes it even better for inspiring creativity and learning,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing. “Our most popular and affordable iPad now includes support for Apple Pencil, bringing the advanced capabilities of one of our most creative tools to even more users. This iPad also has the power of the A10 Fusion chip, combined with the big, beautiful Retina display, advanced cameras and sensors that enable incredible AR experiences simply not possible on other devices.”

iPad comes in silver, space gray and a new gold finish and starts at an Apple retail price of $329 (US) for the 32GB with Wi-Fi model and $459 (US) for the 32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model at apple.com and Apple Stores. It is also available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers (prices may vary). For more information, please visit apple.com/ipad.

Apple Pencil is available for purchase separately for $99 (US) and $89 for education customers.\