Apple Added to DMV Autonomous Car List

Apple — maker of iPhones, iPads and iMacs — has just been added to the list of approved companies to test self-driving vehicles by the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

Apple has been long rumored to be interested in making a self-driving car but is joining a crowded field which includes tech companies Google, Baidu and NVIDIA as well as major car manufacturers like Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Tesla and Volkswagen.

The fees to become an autonomous vehicle tester are $150 per year. The annual fee includes permits for 10 vehicles and 20 drivers/operators per application. An additional permit fee of $50 is required to add an additional 10 vehicles and 20 drivers/operators to a testing permit.

Here is the complete list of companies approved for testing self-driving cars by the California DMV. Permit holders are listed by the date the permit was issued with Apple being the most recent.