Apple Added to DMV Autonomous Car List

Apple — maker of iPhones, iPads and iMacs — has just been added to the list of approved companies to test self-driving vehicles by the California Department of Motor Vehicles.
Apple has been long rumored to be interested in making a self-driving car but is joining a crowded field which includes tech companies Google, Baidu and NVIDIA as well as major car manufacturers like Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Tesla and Volkswagen.
The fees to become an autonomous vehicle tester are $150 per year. The annual fee includes permits for 10 vehicles and 20 drivers/operators per application. An additional permit fee of $50 is required to add an additional 10 vehicles and 20 drivers/operators to a testing permit.
Here is the complete list of companies approved for testing self-driving cars by the California DMV. Permit holders are listed by the date the permit was issued with Apple being the most recent.
- Volkswagen Group of America
- Mercedes Benz
- Delphi Automotive
- Tesla Motors
- Bosch
- Nissan
- GM Cruise LLC
- BMW
- Honda
- Ford
- Zoox Inc.
- Drive.ai Inc.
- Faraday & Future Inc.
- Baidu USA LLC
- Wheego Electric Cars Inc.
- Valeo North America, Inc.
- NextEV USA, Inc.
- Telenav, Inc.
- NVIDIA Corporation
- AutoX Technologies Inc
- Subaru
- Udacity, Inc
- Navya Inc.
- Renovo Motors Inc
- UATC LLC (Uber)
- PlusAi Inc
- Nuro, Inc
- CarOne LLC
- Apple Inc.