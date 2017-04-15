Posted on by

Apple Added to DMV Autonomous Car List

 

Apple — maker of iPhones, iPads and iMacs — has just been added to the list of approved companies to test self-driving vehicles by the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

Apple has been long rumored to be interested in making a self-driving car but is joining a crowded field which includes tech companies Google, Baidu and NVIDIA as well as major car manufacturers like Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Tesla and Volkswagen.

The fees to become an autonomous vehicle tester are $150 per year. The annual fee includes permits for 10 vehicles and 20 drivers/operators per application. An additional permit fee of $50 is required to add an additional 10 vehicles and 20 drivers/operators to a testing permit.

Here is the complete list of companies approved for testing self-driving cars by the California DMV. Permit holders are listed by the date the permit was issued with Apple being the most recent.

  • Volkswagen Group of America
  • Mercedes Benz
  • Google
  • Delphi Automotive
  • Tesla Motors
  • Bosch
  • Nissan
  • GM Cruise LLC
  • BMW
  • Honda
  • Ford
  • Zoox Inc.
  • Drive.ai Inc.
  • Faraday & Future Inc.
  • Baidu USA LLC
  • Wheego Electric Cars Inc.
  • Valeo North America, Inc.
  • NextEV USA, Inc.
  • Telenav, Inc.
  • NVIDIA Corporation
  • AutoX Technologies Inc
  • Subaru
  • Udacity, Inc
  • Navya Inc.
  • Renovo Motors Inc
  • UATC LLC (Uber)
  • PlusAi Inc
  • Nuro, Inc
  • CarOne LLC
  • Apple Inc.

