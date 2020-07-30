Appetize Provides Touch-Free Solutions for Live Nation’s Socially Distanced Drive-In Concert Series and Outdoor Amphitheaters

Companies partner to deliver solutions for fans using contactless technology

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#contactlesspayment--Appetize, the leading cloud Point of Sale, digital ordering, and enterprise management platform, announced a partnership with Live Nation, the world’s leading live entertainment company, as the digital ordering provider for “Live at the Drive-In,” a socially-distanced drive-in concert series. Launched earlier this month, the shows feature Appetize touch-free ordering solutions to prioritize and promote safety and convenience for guests while they enjoy live performances.

As the first major return to live music in the United States, Live Nation reimagined the fan experience at notable outdoor venues across the country so guests could enjoy live performances from personal viewing areas. Each designated drive-in space included a private tailgate zone for guests to set up chairs and enjoy the show as well as additional buffer space to ensure ample social distancing. Guests could order food and beverages using Appetize’s digital ordering system via mobile phones by scanning QR code signs to instantly access the ordering website. Order status updates were sent automatically via text message, with orders delivered directly to guests in their space.

Appetize will power mobile ordering at Live Nation’s upcoming Live-In Drive-In concert series in Philadelphia, where fans will enjoy live performances from the comfort of their vehicles.

“Our ultimate goal is helping artists and fans connect and enjoy live music together, and our partnership with Appetize has helped us adapt and find an innovative solution to make that happen for these unique shows,” said Tom See, Live Nation COO, U.S. Venues. “It was incredible to bring everyone together for that quintessential summer concert experience they love, and Appetize’s touch-free mobile ordering allowed fans to have food and refreshments delivered directly to their personal tailgate zones on demand so everyone could stay socially distanced.”

The new deployment of mobile web ordering is in addition to the over 10,000 cloud-based Appetize Point of Sale systems the two companies have deployed, which are all set up for contactless payments. Live Nation plans to explore additional ways to utilize Appetize digital ordering and contactless technologies at its amphitheaters to create efficiencies and improve the guest experience for fans by speeding up lines and enabling more seamless interactions when shows resume at scale.

“I’m proud that Appetize and Live Nation have been partners for over six years, innovating the way fans order at live events,” says Appetize CEO and Co-founder Max Roper. “Our goal is to provide large venues, like Live Nation amphitheaters, the tools they need to reopen with contactless and touch-free technologies, and we’ve been excited with the positive response and overall success.”

The nine drive-in concerts in July featured renowned, headlining performers like Brad Paisley, Nelly, and Jon Pardi in select venues, including: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, Missouri; Nissan Stadium Parking Lot in Nashville, Tennessee; and Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The mobile ordering solutions—powered by Appetize’s new Interact Web product, a fully web-based ordering system—utilizes QR codes, which simplify transactions for customers and allow them to order directly from their phone. This comes at a time when contactless payments have risen in demand quickly for businesses, including live event venues, stadiums, and restaurants, seeing 40% growth globally due to COVID-19 according to a report by Mastercard. CDC’s latest guidelines also encourage businesses to use touchless payment options.

About Appetize

Launched in 2011, Appetize powers food, beverage, and retail transactions for the world’s highest volume businesses, including sports and entertainment venues, multi-unit restaurants, education campuses, theme parks, and travel and leisure companies, through its fully cloud-based Point of Sale, digital ordering, and enterprise management platform. From contactless payments to mobile web and online ordering, Appetize offers the full spectrum of omnichannel solutions businesses seek to upgrade their current models and adapt to modern ordering and transactions.

Led by an experienced, founder-led management team, Appetize is the first company to implement mobile ordering at stadiums and is currently the only company in North America offering modern enterprise-level POS and digital ordering on a native, cloud-based platform.

About Live Nation

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

