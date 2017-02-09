Appeals Court Rules Against Trump Travel Ban

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled against President Donald Trump’s Executive Order banning travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries according to CNN. The three-judge panel ruled unanimously against the ban.

That means residents from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen can still come to the United States.

Trump issued the travel ban on January 27 with virtually no warning, causing protests around the country and outrage at tech companies in Silicon Valley.

A federal judge in Seattle blocked the ban last week, which angered President Trump. Now the ruling against the ban has been upheld by the U.S. Appeals Court.