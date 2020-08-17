AppDynamics Announces SAP Peak, Delivering Deep Visibility Into SAP Landscapes With Real-Time Business Context

Business iQ for SAP Enables Enterprise Organizations to Correlate Business Metrics With Mission Critical SAP Business Scenarios

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppDynamics, a part of Cisco and the world’s #1 APM solution, today announced SAP Peak, providing technologists with a new and comprehensive set of monitoring tools that connect the most critical components of SAP landscapes with real-time business context. SAP Peak gives enterprise companies deep visibility into their SAP environments and how they are driving business performance.

More than ever before, every business is a digital business, relying on a variety of applications, technologies and platforms to keep business operations running seamlessly and in turn - deliver flawless digital user experiences. Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and business intelligence tools are among these critical solutions, and for global enterprises, SAP is the most widely adopted ERP provider with 77 percent of all worldwide business transactions touching an SAP landscape in some form. The ability to monitor these increasingly complex environments is crucial, particularly as enterprise organizations shift their SAP workloads to S/4 HANA and public clouds. But limitations with SAP have meant that technologists have struggled to identify performance issues across their SAP landscapes and the applications they connect. Resulting outages, issues with core transactions and lengthy mean-time-to-resolution (MTTR) all negatively impact the customer and employee digital experience and ultimately cause a loss in productivity and revenue.

With AppDynamics SAP Peak, technologists can now utilize the world’s leading application and business performance monitoring tools to monitor the SAP landscape in real-time, including logs, metadata, background jobs, S/4HANA database and the application server. This enables technologists to gather the business critical insights they need to ensure the smooth running of their operations. With full stack observability across SAP and non-SAP components before, during and after migration, organizations can also mitigate risk and confidently move to S/4HANA or the cloud.

“With the cost of an application failure averaging more than $500,000 an hour, it is critical that businesses today have a cohesive system in place to monitor and measure their increasingly complex IT environments,” said Vipul Shah, Chief Product Officer, AppDynamics. “AppDynamics SAP Peak is the only solution that gives enterprises a single source of truth of their SAP landscapes with the real-time business context needed to prevent and resolve problems that could have a negative impact on the user experience and in turn, overall business outcomes.”

SAP Peak builds on AppDynamics’ existing SAP monitoring solution by providing new and advanced functionality, including:

Business iQ for Business Scenario Transaction Analytics : Bringing visibility and understanding to how bottlenecks are impacting critical business processes by allowing users to monitor key SAP business scenarios, starting with Order to Cash, and then correlating that information back to business performance.

: Bringing visibility and understanding to how bottlenecks are impacting critical business processes by allowing users to monitor key SAP business scenarios, starting with Order to Cash, and then correlating that information back to business performance. ABAP Code-Level Visibility: Provides base-level APM functionality for SAP monitoring that includes transaction/code level visibility, dynamic baselining, easier Root Cause Analysis of issues, reduced MTTR and application flow maps of the SAP ABAP stack.

Provides base-level APM functionality for SAP monitoring that includes transaction/code level visibility, dynamic baselining, easier Root Cause Analysis of issues, reduced MTTR and application flow maps of the SAP ABAP stack. Deep SAP Performance Insights: Supplies dashboards that display performance metrics, logs and events for the overall SAP landscape, including processes outside of the user business transactions. These views can help to reduce cost of managing data, save time in performance and regression testing, and help provide visibility into the availability of business related transactions.

Supplies dashboards that display performance metrics, logs and events for the overall SAP landscape, including processes outside of the user business transactions. These views can help to reduce cost of managing data, save time in performance and regression testing, and help provide visibility into the availability of business related transactions. Server and Network Visibility: Facilitates full-stack visibility across SAP landscapes to identify and isolate infrastructure performance issues, further reducing MTTR and breaking down operational silos.

AppDynamics SAP Peak is generally available today. Read more about SAP Peak on the AppDynamics blog to get started.

