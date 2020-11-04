AppDirect Debuts as a Strong Performer in Partner Relationship Management Evaluation by Independent Research Firm

The company’s PRM solution, AppReseller, provides marketing, sales, operational, and financial support for a plethora of partner models.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppDirect®, the leading subscription commerce platform company, today announced that Forrester Research named AppDirect a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2020. AppDirect received the highest scores possible in the criteria of platform governance and security; deal registration, pricing and management; and integrations with back-end systems.

The Forrester report states: “AppDirect has a large degree of flexibility and customization, bullet proof security and governance, industry leading pricing and quoting tools, and deep integrations with other layers of the technology stack. It is good for companies that are considering eCommerce, omnichannel routes to market, marketplaces, and broader ecosystem management.”

Forrester also states: “With marketplaces growing more in the past three months (during COVID-19) than the past 10 years combined, vendors are shifting some of their attention to succeeding with partners in external and internal marketplaces.”

Launched in 2017, AppDirect’s PRM solution—AppReseller—drives automation and action, freeing channel partners to focus on sales, not manual processes. The product empowers partners to create deals, convert opportunities and complete purchases on one platform. AppReseller is offered as a standalone product or as an extension to the industry-leading marketplace product, AppMarket. Since its launch, AppReseller has delivered value to major telecom operators, large distributors and software companies around the world.

Ten years ago, AppDirect anticipated the marketplace trend and has made ongoing investments to become a leading provider of marketplace technology. AppDirect takes a holistic approach to PRM, not only providing tools for the traditional downstream resellers, agents or referral partners, but also offering functionality for partners to easily integrate products and services into a marketplace. AppDirect’s solutions help partners to post marketing content, create almost any pricing model they need and launch automated provisioning.

"Today's organizations want to scale subscription offerings, such as SaaS, IaaS, and hardware as a service, with a marketplace strategy, but they often run into significant challenges extending those products to their channel partners," said Dan Saks, co-CEO of AppDirect. "AppReseller is built from the ground up to remove the complexity of subscription commerce in the channel. It automatically manages the entire subscription lifecycle process with partners and empowers them to focus on what really matters—selling more and growing their businesses."

About AppDirect

AppDirect offers a subscription commerce platform that removes the complexity of building a recurring business model. Sell any product, through any channel, on any device—as a service. Our platform opens up endless opportunities for commerce innovation, giving businesses the freedom to grow. We power millions of subscriptions worldwide for organizations like Jaguar Land Rover, Comcast, Sage, Keller Williams, ADP, and Deutsche Telekom.

