Apollo to Showcase New Stress-Recovery Technology and Lead Industry Discussions on Wearables at CES 2020

Founders to present the science behind Apollo, the first scientifically-validated wearable to actively change the body’s response to stress

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apollo Neuroscience today announced its participation in a series of events to showcase the Apollo wearable device and discuss innovations in wearable technology at CES 2020. Apollo is the first wearable experience that actively helps the body beat stress by delivering gentle waves of vibration for better sleep, energy, and more. CES 2020 takes place January 7–10, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Apollo will showcase at the following locations:

Eureka Park - Booth 53145 January 7–10, 2020 Tech West, Sands Expo, level 1, Hall G CES Show Floor (with Covestro)

Smart Cities – Booth 313

January 7–10, 2020*

Tech East, Westgate

*Apollo co-founders Dr. David Rabin and Kathryn Fantauzzi will be presenting the Apollo technology live at the Covestro booth:

January 7th – 12:30–4:30p.m.

January 9th – 12:30–4:30p.m.

Apollo will be speaking at the following events:

Dr. David Rabin, chief innovation officer & co-founder, Apollo Neuroscience January 8, 2020 – 2:15–3:00 p.m. Venetian, Level 4, Lando 4302 Fireside Chat: The Wearable Ecology

Kathryn Fantauzzi, chief executive officer & co-founder, Apollo Neuroscience

January 8, 2020 – 3:45–4:15p.m.

Venetian, Level 4, Lando 4302

“Chronic stress has profound consequences for our happiness and our health,” said Kathryn Fantauzzi, chief executive officer and co-founder, Apollo Neuroscience. “We look forward to showcasing Apollo’s innovation at CES 2020 and sharing the advancements we have made in neuroscience and wearable technology to empower people to take control of their stress for better focus, sleep and more.”

Developed by physicians and neuroscientists at the University of Pittsburgh, Apollo’s gentle waves of vibration signal safety to the body and rapidly improve heart rate variability (HRV) a key metric of health and recovery. Apollo actively improves your body’s resilience to stress, so you can have more energy, feel more relaxed, and can get more sleep.

For more information, visit apolloneuro.com.

About Apollo Neuroscience

Apollo is the first wearable that actively helps your body adapt to stress, for better sleep, focus, energy, and more. While other wearables track your body, Apollo empowers you to change it, harnessing the power of neuroscience to deliver gentle waves of vibration shown to rapidly restore your body's natural equilibrium. Apollo works by signaling safety to the body and has been scientifically-validated to improve heart rate variability (HRV), a key metric of health and recovery. Apollo has been evaluated in university-led trials and has been tested by over 2000 users. For more information, visit apolloneuro.com.

