Apifiny Adds Arthur Wiseberg as Head of Institutional Sales, Europe Middle East and Africa, Bringing Experience from Huobi, Blackrock, and Barclays

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#bitcoin--Apifiny, a digital asset marketplace that facilitates access to regulated, global financial markets to provide superior liquidity, pricing, and faster order fills for institutions, has announced a new key hire to lead its European market development. Arthur Wiseberg has joined Apifiny as Head of Institutional Sales, Europe Middle East and Africa, and will spearhead sales initiatives through EMEA, especially focused on the UK, Europe, and Israel.

Based in London, Mr. Wiseberg comes to Apifiny after serving as head of CIS Institutional Sales at the major crypto trading platform Huobi Global. While there, he oversaw the market development for Huobi Global’s OTC, exchange spot, loans, futures, and liquidity solutions. Before Huobi, Mr. Wiseberg worked with top investment banking firms including BlackRock, Barclays Capital, and Societe Generale, developing expertise on regulation, portfolio structuring and sales across various traditional asset classes. He is fluent in Russian as well as his native English.

“Apifiny is setting a new standard for how institutional clients should be served in today’s crypto market,” says Mr. Wiseberg. “We have a wide range of solutions that are extremely appealing to these discerning customers, which serve to greatly streamline their trading experience with offerings like our API platform that provides professional traders with access to global exchanges via a single account.

“Every international market has different needs, based on its local regulations,” Mr. Wiseberg continues. “Therefore, it is crucial to have the local expertise to best communicate the benefits of our unique platform to clients. Europe is a growing market for the blockchain space, and I’m excited to have this important role in our expansion throughout the region.”

Apifiny is a digital asset marketplace that facilitates access to regulated, global financial markets to provide superior liquidity, pricing, and faster order fills for exchanges, institutional clients, market makers, broker-dealers, and OTC desks. We leverage the latest fintech innovations – primarily blockchain, high-speed trading, and smart order routing (SOR) – to bridge the crypto and traditional asset worlds.

