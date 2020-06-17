Apex Systems Named a MongoDB Certified Consulting Partner

The partnership solidifies the company’s capabilities in delivering cutting-edge cloud services and in helping customers design, build and manage database solutions

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apex Systems, a world-class technology solutions and services provider, today announced that it has been named a MongoDB Certified Consulting Partner by MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading modern general purpose database platform. Apex Systems has been providing MongoDB solutions over the past few years as part of its Data & Analytics and Cloud solutions. This recognition strengthens the partnership between both organizations.

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, that provides developers a consistent and highly productive experience across the broadest set of workloads with its document data model. Business-critical transactional and analytical applications run on MongoDB at leading organizations in every industry.

Organizations that trust MongoDB to power modern applications will be the beneficiary as this newly achieved status solidifies the company’s capabilities in delivering cutting-edge cloud services and in helping customers design, build and manage database solutions with high performance, high availability and scalability.

“ Our consulting partners have gone through a rigorous six-week training program, apprenticeship under MongoDB consulting engineers, and must have delivered services successfully on behalf of MongoDB for at least 90 days in order to earn this certification. This is no easy feat and Apex has done an outstanding job. They should be proud of their accomplishment,” said Richard Kreuter, Chief Customer Officer at MongoDB. “ Over the past year, Apex has provided services to several clients in multiple countries. Apex's commitment to our partnership has resulted in numerous customer successes with MongoDB and this will strengthen our partnership.”

“ We are excited to be recognized as a certified consulting partner, and being in the forefront of providing innovative solutions to our customers. This partner distinction provides us greater access to technical and business resources within MongoDB, which in turn expands our product knowledge so that we may continue to deliver high-quality solutions for our customers. Apex has assisted companies across various industries including consumer & industrials, financial services, healthcare, technology, and government services through their digital business transformation journey and implementing cloud strategy. We are happy to move forward in this partnership as we continue to innovate,” said Roger Wahman, CTO of Apex Systems.

About Apex Systems:

Apex Systems is a world class technology services business that incorporates industry insights and experience to deliver solutions that fulfill our clients’ digital visions. We provide a continuum of service from workforce mobilization and modern enterprise solutions to digital innovation to drive better results and bring more value to our clients. Apex transforms our customers with modern enterprise solutions tailored to the industries we serve. Apex has a presence in over 70 markets across US, Canada and Mexico. Apex is a segment of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN). To learn more, visit www.apexsystems.com.

