AnyVision Raises $43 Million as the Demand for Safe, Seamless Access to Shared Spaces and Remote Services Skyrockets

AnyVision, a leading provider of AI-enabled visual intelligence software, announced today the addition of $43 million in funding. The funding is being used to scale its Touchless Access Control and Remote Authentication products at a time when demand for innovative technologies that help companies meet the challenges of the new reality is soaring.

“Facial authentication is a core technology for enabling frictionless, intelligent operations,” said AnyVision CEO Eylon Etshtein. “We offer the most accurate, enterprise-grade solution in the market today to help our customers create safer, seamless experiences for people returning to work and by providing better, faster access to remote services on personal devices. With this additional funding, AnyVision will accelerate the delivery of these critical capabilities for businesses that are reimagining the way people access physical spaces and virtual services, both now and beyond the current crisis.”

The company sees significant growth opportunity for Touchless Access Control across all verticals within organizations that host large numbers of people in shared spaces, such as corporate real estate, banking and financial services, manufacturing, and hospitality.

Many organizations that provide secure services on personal devices have already deployed Remote Authentication, and AnyVision reports strong demand for its software to easily onboard and authenticate new and returning users of banking, travel, healthcare and online gaming services in particular.

“What sets AnyVision apart is that we offer unrivaled accuracy, performance and privacy protection in a unified visual intelligence platform that’s built for scale,” said AnyVision Chief Operating Officer Alex Zilberman.

Mr. Zilberman added: “Our core algorithm is trained on the most diverse data sets in the most challenging, real-world conditions and delivers the most accurate recognition in the industry, with or without masks. More than that, our technology was engineered to protect individual privacy and eliminate risk from data breaches by storing only a mathematical vector of a person’s face, making it impossible to trace back to a users’ identity. That’s a combination that no other vendor in the computer vision space can match.”

About AnyVision Touchless Access Control

AnyVision's touchless access control capability utilizes facial recognition to identify people as they approach a physical point of entry. The system initiates the authentication process when the individual is three meters away from the door in question. That door opens as soon as that person’s identity is verified, allowing them to enter a space without slowing down or interacting with doorknobs, terminals, or other shared touchpoints.

About AnyVision Remote Authentication

AnyVision’s remote authentication capability leverages the same powerful AI platform through a mobile SDK to authenticate users who are accessing a service from a personal device. The technology compares an individual’s face from the device camera to an official ID to verify a match while multiple neural networks check a comprehensive set of parameters against a live selfie video to ensure a person is live and not a print or digital image, or screen replay. All of this happens in less than 1 second, creating a frictionless and secure authentication experience that increases customer conversion.

About AnyVision

Top performing organizations use AnyVision’s AI-driven computer vision to improve customer experience while enhancing safety. Our recognition technology is built into industry leading touchless access control, automated watchlist alerting and remote authentication capabilities that perform with unrivaled accuracy, speed and efficiency in the most challenging conditions. AnyVision’s mission is to make the world a safer, more intuitive and more connected place. For more information, visit www.anyvision.co.

