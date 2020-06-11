 AnyVision and Boon Edam Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring State-of-the-Art, AI-Powered Entrance Solutions to Customers Around the World

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AnyVision, a global leader of AI computer vision software solutions, announced today a partnership Boon Edam, a leading manufacturer of revolving doors and security entry solutions.

The partnership integrates AnyVision’s AI-based touchless access control technology into Boon Edam security doors and speed gates, bringing advanced safety, security and seamless access capabilities to the entry experience.

“At Boon Edam we understand that first impressions are everything, and customer and employee experience begins as soon as someone opens the door,” commented Jonas Oijevaar, Market Research Executive at Royal Boon Edam International. “Together with AnyVision, we are ensuring that experience is not only state-of-the-art, safe and trusted, but also effortless.”

“AnyVision’s AI computer vision technology has the power to transform experiences without compromising safety,” stated AnyVision Chief Revenue Officer Ray Brancato. “We envision a world that’s easier, better protected and more connected and this partnership with Boon Edam is one step closer to that reality. With our combined expertise, we are bringing next-generation experiences and faster, seamless access to buildings and organizations across the globe.”

About Boon Edam

Boon Edam is leading the field when it comes to supplying top quality architectural revolving doors, high-security revolving doors and speed gates to customers across the world. We are a third generation, Dutch family business who pride ourselves on our knowledge and dedication to this specialised market. From the moment you talk to us about your entry vision, all the way through the decision-making process until after sales and service – you are in safe hands with us. Our promise is our commitment to making you feel welcome and secure, and our mission is to help you make a decision that adds value to you and your business.

About AnyVision

AnyVision is the world’s leading developer of AI computer vision software. Our cutting-edge recognition solutions are built to function on any sensor, with any resolution and are proven to operate in real-time and real-world scenarios. AnyVision brings together 20+ years of security field experience and academic research with the best and brightest minds in AI, deep learning and computer vision to create a safer and better tomorrow.

