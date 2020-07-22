Announcing the 2020 New England Innovation Finalists

WESTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#NEInno--The Massachusetts Innovation Network is pleased to announce the 25 finalists of the Annual New England Innovation Awards, the oldest and longest-running innovation program in New England. The awards recognize, support and publicize ground-breaking solutions and pioneering advancements in a variety of business sectors, that shape tomorrow’s economy. Historically, the Awards have helped catapult start-ups and young companies to success (Genzyme, Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, zipcar, iRobot, KRONOS, MassChallenge, Vistaprint, and Staples) for the past 35 years.

Twenty six independent judges comprised of innovators, entrepreneurs, professionals and business leaders undertook the challenging task of assessing the innovation entries and selecting the finalists, out of a large pool of high quality applicants. The top-three scoring innovators in each category were chosen to move on to the New England Innovation Showcase, the final and live phase of the competition; they will exhibit their innovations, present a three-minute pitch, and answer questions about their break-throughs on Wednesday, October 21st, for the New England Innovation Award of their category.

The finalists are:

CleanTech & Sustainability

Change:WaterLabs (Cambridge, MA)

Magnomer (Boston, MA)

Obaggo Recycling (Melrose, MA)

Healthy Living

Early Bird Education (Boston, MA)

Rendever (Somerville, MA)

Portal Instruments (Cambridge, MA)

Life Sciences

Frequency Therapeutics (Woburn, MA)

Non-Spec (Lowell, MA)

Quanterix (Billerica, MA)

Minority-Owned

CathWear (Lawrence, MA)

EllisX (Boston, MA)

Iaso Ventures (Boston, MA)

Non-Profit

Abby’s House (Worcester, MA)

Candorful (Boston, MA)

RebootRX (Boston, MA)

Tech & IT

Airworks (Boston, MA)

Kinnami (Boston, MA)

Riff Analytics (Newton, MA)

Robotics

Cleo Robotics (Boston, MA)

Mesodyne (Sommerville, MA)

Southie Autonomy (Boston, MA)

Waypoint Robotics (Nashua, NH)

Smart Living

Gooru Global (Canton, MA)

InvisaWear (Lowell, MA)

Tertill by Franklin Robotics (Billerica, MA)

Congratulations to all! We are excited to provide support and opportunities for them to grow.

The Massachusetts Innovation Network is 501(c)(6) non-profit organization with EIN# 84-4289039

