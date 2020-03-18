Anixter International Inc. Announces Change of Location of Special Meeting of Stockholders to Be Held on April 9, 2020

GLENVIEW, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) (“Anixter”) announced today that, due to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the location of Anixter’s special meeting of stockholders has been changed and will be held in a virtual meeting format only. As previously announced, the special meeting will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time. The purpose of the special meeting is to consider and vote on certain proposals relating to the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of January 10, 2020, by and among Anixter, WESCO International, Inc. (“WESCO”) and Warrior Merger Sub, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of WESCO (“Merger Sub”), pursuant to which Merger Sub will be merged with and into Anixter (the “Merger”), with Anixter surviving the Merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of WESCO.

To be admitted to the special meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AXE2020, stockholders must enter the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously received. Further information regarding this change to the location of the special meeting can be found in the updated notice of meeting filed by Anixter with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 18, 2020.

About Anixter

Anixter International is a leading global distributor of Network & Security Solutions, Electrical & Electronic Solutions and Utility Power Solutions. We help build, connect, protect, and power valuable assets and critical infrastructures. From enterprise networks to industrial MRO supply to video surveillance applications to electric power distribution, we offer full-line solutions, and intelligence, that create reliable, resilient systems that sustain businesses and communities. Through our unmatched global distribution network along with our supply chain and technical expertise, we help lower the cost, risk and complexity of our customers’ supply chains.

Anixter adds value to the distribution process by providing approximately 130,000 customers access to 1) innovative supply chain solutions, 2) nearly 600,000 products and over $1.0 billion in inventory, 3) over 300 warehouses/branch locations with over 9 million square feet of space and 4) locations in over 300 cities in approximately 50 countries. Founded in 1957 and headquartered near Chicago, Anixter trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AXE.

Additional information about Anixter is available at www.anixter.com.

Anixter Contacts:

Ted Dosch

Executive Vice President and CFO

(224) 521-4281

Kevin Burns

Senior Vice President - Investor Relations & Treasurer

(224) 521-8258