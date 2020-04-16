Anitian Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Certification for Security Operations Services

Provider continues to lead in its commitment to cloud trustworthiness and transparency

Objective examination assures security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy of customer data

Independent validation of security controls is crucial for customers in highly regulated industries

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Anitian--Anitian, a leading cloud security and compliance automation provider, today announced that it has completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit for its Cloud Security Platform’s 24x7 SecOps and Managed Detection and Response services.

Conducted by Frank, Rimmerman Co. LLP, a leading Silicon Valley-based CPA firm, the audit affirms that Anitian’s information security practices, policies, procedures and operations meet the rigorous SOC 2 standards for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy.

As more companies outsource security operations, there is an increasing need for trust and transparency into cloud security providers. This independent validation of security controls is crucial for customers in highly regulated industries. Anitian completed Type 1 certification in November 2019.

Anitian’s SOC 2 report assures that critical service commitments and system requirements are in place, giving clients and partners the peace of mind they need in an enterprise-class cloud service. These requirements and controls include Common Criteria, as well as the security and confidentiality of the systems used to process user data.

“Earning a Type 2 certification reflects our continued commitment to our customers’ security and privacy,” said Andrew Plato, CEO of Anitian. “Our SecOps services are a critical component of how we radically accelerate customers’ cloud security and time to market.”

Completion of the objective SOC 2 Type 2 examination confirms a formal review of Anitian’s Cloud Security Platform, infrastructure, software, people, data policies and procedures. Type 2 SOC 2 standards help companies recognize, communicate and exercise cross-functional value among DevOps and security teams.

About Anitian

Anitian’s Cloud Security Platform powers today’s digital transformation, making cloud security and compliance easy and automated. Our platform builds, configures, and monitors your cloud environments in days, not months—enabling your high-growth SaaS business to achieve the fastest time-to-market possible. Now, for the first time, you can meet FedRAMP, PCI, and ISO/GDPR compliance up to 80% faster, and do it all for 50% of the cost. Our automated, full-stack environment directly integrates with DevOps CI/CD pipelines and includes configurations, documents, licenses, and onboarding to help your high-performance teams start secure, start compliant, and stay ahead. Find out more at www.anitian.com.

