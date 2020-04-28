Anesthesia Business Consultants Leverages Artificial Intelligence to Predict Practice Performance Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

JACKSON, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ABC--Anesthesia Business Consultants, LLC (ABC), a leading provider in billing and practice management for the anesthesia and pain management specialty, has leveraged its artificial intelligence platform, F1RSTAI, to evaluate patient outcomes as it relates to COVID-19 infections and has built regional and practice specific projections on future financial trends and impacts of the COVID-19 disease.

ABC has deployed its F1RSTAI platform designed to analyze, learn and report patterns and projections for the benefit of all our clients and to help the market at large. With the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, ABC partnered with anesthesia practices and healthcare facilities across the county to study the effect of COVID-19 on length of stay in the hospital, as well as patient outcomes.

This anecdotal study was performed by tracking de-identified patient information from its existing billing and operational systems in the hopes of understanding the factors that contribute to COVID-19 positive patient outcomes. Data from over 40 facilities sourced this study, ranging from large academic institutions and smaller medical centers across the county.

“Our obligation to our clients and facility partners is to continually evaluate the best way to support them,” comments Tony Mira, President and CEO of Anesthesia Business Consultants. “I initiated this study to help understand and build a framework for our clients to utilize clinical and administrative data relating to COVID-19, but it can ultimately be used for any or all clinical outcomes.”

The results of our predicative analysis measured many factors such as BMI, age, sex, length of stay, number of co-morbidities, as well as the impact of each individual co-morbidity. The results showed that the top four indicators of mortality with patients infected with COVID-19 were those who were:

Suffering from a preexisting respiratory disease (COPD, asthma, etc.)

Immunocompromised (HIV, etc.)

Suffering from a preexisting heart condition

Suffering from diabetes

Surprisingly, length of stay in the ICU did not have as strong an association to patient outcome as might have been expected. These results have recently been reported on by many media outlets.

“Our study with the F1RSTAI platform initially focused on COVID-19 outcomes but will primarily be used to provide additional insight to our clients about their operations,” continues Tony Mira. “The power of this platform is the ability to aggregate data and provide intelligence to all of our clients in a way no other organization can.”

ABC is now deploying the F1RSTAI platform to understand the full financial and operational impact of COVID-19 on our clients (See recent Alert https://www.anesthesiallc.com/publications/anesthesia-provider-news-ealerts/1324-the-impact-of-coronavirus-on-anesthesia-practices). Initial projections are designed to evaluate annualized revenue and procedure impacts as they relate to the pace of governors easing quarantine restrictions. This will enable practices to better staff and plan for the impacts that may not be felt for months. Additional evaluations relating to projected payer mix changes due to the effects of the unemployment rate and COVID-19 infection rates in a client’s region will put them in the best position possible to navigate through the pandemic; and ABC will be there to guide them.

