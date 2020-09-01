Andy Corts Joins SignalPath Executive Team to Lead Research Strategy

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SignalPath today announced another key addition to their executive team. Andy Corts has joined SignalPath as Senior Vice President of Sponsor and CRO Solutions.

Mr. Corts brings over 20 years of healthcare IT strategy and execution expertise in the provider, payor, and life science industries. Most recently, Corts was the Chief Information Officer at Sarah Cannon, the Cancer Institute of HCA Healthcare. In that role, he led the development of their clinical trial platform, personalized medicine and real world evidence offerings as well as their care management program.

“We are thrilled to have Andy join our executive team as we continue to develop innovative solutions that allow us to reimagine trial execution across our site and health system footprint. Andy is the ideal person to manage our growing engagement with sponsors and CROs who are interested in a spectrum of offerings from study design analytics to hybrid trials,” says Dr. Brad Hirsch, CEO, SignalPath.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining the SignalPath team,” says Andy Corts, SVP of Sponsor and CRO Solutions at SignalPath. “What they have been able to accomplish in respect to the size and scale of their site network is unparalleled in this industry. The ability to connect the SignalPath network to both sponsors and CROs represents an incredible opportunity for us. This connectivity can transform how both sites and sponsors work together. I look forward to accelerating SignalPath’s mission of dramatically improving the ease and efficiency of trial execution.”

About SignalPath: SignalPath is the premier clinical trial technology partner for research sites and sponsors, focused on improving the ease and efficiency of trial execution and management. Supporting over 2,500 trials across more than 300 sites and 3,000 active users, SignalPath is the industry standard that addresses key pain points in the conduct of trials. To learn more about SignalPath's site and trial solutions, please visit www.signalpath.com.

