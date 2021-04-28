Andreessen Horowitz Leads New Round in Clubhouse

Andrew Chen, general partner at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), is leading an undisclosed Series C funding round in Clubhouse, a buzzy startup that features audio chat rooms.

Also participating are major investors DST Global, Tiger Global, and Elad Gil. This new funding will help Clubhouse expand its team to support international growth, invest in localization and accessibility features, launch more programs like the Creator First accelerator to help creators get paid, invest deeply in discovery to help people find the best rooms, and continue to expand support and community health teams.

The company said in a blog post its investor base now spans nearly 200 creators, angels, and funds — including members of the Clubhouse community, institutional investors, professional musicians, athletes and comedians.

Clubhouse raised a Series C round just this past January. Andrew Chen of a16z also led this Series C as well as the company’s Series A round.

Clubhouse is currently only available on the iOS app and is building an Android app this year.