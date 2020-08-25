BusinessWire

Anaplan Responds to Securities Class Action Lawsuit

Posted on

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) today announced that it and certain of its officers have been named as defendants in a purported securities class action lawsuit filed in United States District Court for the Northern District of California. The Company strongly denies the allegations in the lawsuit and intends to vigorously defend itself against all claims asserted.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) is a cloud-native enterprise SaaS company helping global enterprises orchestrate business performance. Leaders across industries rely on our platform—powered by our proprietary Hyperblock® technology—to connect teams, systems, and insights from across their organizations to continuously adapt to change, transform how they operate, and reinvent value creation. Based in San Francisco, Anaplan has over 20 offices globally, 175 partners and more than 1,400 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit anaplan.com.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Edelita Tichepco
investors@anaplan.com

Media Contact:
Caitlin Tridle
press@anaplan.com

