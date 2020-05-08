Anaplan Announces Date for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will report results for its fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2020 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be released before market open and posted on the Anaplan Investor Center website.

Anaplan’s executive management team will hold a conference call and webcast beginning at 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET to share financial results and business highlights.

Event: Anaplan First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 (Q1 FY21) Earnings Conference Call

When: Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Time: 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET

Live Call: (877) 823-8690 Domestic, (647) 689-4061 International with conference ID 1099937

Replay: (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 with passcode 1099937

Live Webcast: https://investors.anaplan.com or with replay available for 12 months

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) is pioneering the category of Connected Planning. Our platform, powered by our proprietary Hyperblock® technology, purpose-built for Connected Planning, enables dynamic, collaborative, and intelligent planning. Large global enterprises use our solution to connect people, data, and plans to enable real-time planning and decision-making in rapidly changing business environments to give our customers a competitive advantage. Based in San Francisco, we have over 20 offices globally, 175 partners, and more than 1,400 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.anaplan.com.

Investors and others should note that the Company routinely uses the Investor Center section of its corporate website to announce material information to investors and the marketplace. While not all of the information that the Company posts on its corporate website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the Company to review the information that it shares on www.anaplan.com.

Investor Contact:

Edelita Tichepco

investors@anaplan.com

Media Contact:

Caitlin Tridle

press@anaplan.com