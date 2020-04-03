Analyzing COVID-19’s Impact on the US Retail Industry | Quantzig

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Analytics--Quantzig, is a premier data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems. Today it’s a well-known fact that retail and CPG companies generate huge troves of unstructured data at an unprecedented rate, making it challenging to identify and capitalize on new lucrative opportunities. Quantzig’s retail analytics solutions are designed to help you do just that by optimizing sales performance and identifying products that resonate well with the customers.

According to Quantzig’s retail data analytics experts, “The use of advanced retail data analytics solutions can help companies drive positive outcomes that can have a huge impact on their overall business growth.”

What will that new landscape mean for the US retail industry? Request a FREE proposal to find out what our retail analytics experts say.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted businesses to take precautionary measures leading to the closures of several retail outlets, signaling a large scale, unprecedented disruption. Owing to this, retailers and leading luxury brands are facing several short-term challenges around health and safety, supply chain management, labor shortages, cash flow, consumer demands, and pricing. Considering the complexities associated with the current scenario, it's crucial to note that navigating these issues alone would not ensure a bright future. That’s mainly because the pandemic is uncertain and one would not be able to predict when we would get through and even when we do retailers will have to adapt to a different world, one fraught with challenges and complexities.

At challenging times like these, the US retail industry must anticipate what a post-pandemic world will look like. According to Quantzig’s retail analytics experts, the post-pandemic world will be shaped several factors each of which would contribute significantly to how retailers function. Our retail analytics solutions for the US retail industry focus on improving market share to help retailers deal with challenges arising from heightened complexities and rising costs in the post-pandemic world. Our ability to offer actionable insights by analyzing multiple data sets will help our clients from the retail and CPG industry to identify the right strategies to recover lost sales and boost market share by addressing the dynamic needs of its customers.

Having worked with leading players in the US retail industry, our retail data analytics experts are well-equipped to help you tackle the crisis. Talk to our analytics experts to learn how we can help you bounce back.

How Quantzig’s Retail Analytics Solutions Can Help Your Organization?

1. Identify new growth opportunities

2. Gain a cohesive omnichannel view of customer behavior

3. Build a roadmap to harness BI capabilities & drive growth

In such dire situations, even well-positioned retailers may have to permanently close under-performing stores and take drastic cost-cutting efforts to bolster their bottom-line. Request a FREE demo to learn how retail analytics can help you tackle such a situation.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us